A 31-year-old Mayor from the Philippines has been named by the administration of US President Joe Biden as one of the 12 global anti-corruption champions.

US President Recognizes Philippine Mayor

Vico Sotto, a former councilor and now the mayor of Pasig City, Philippines was described as a standard-bearer for the Philippines' new generation of politicians who puts anti-corruption and transparency first even in their campaign and election strategies. According to Yahoo News, Sotto defeated the long-time mayor of the city, Bobby Eusebio, in the 2019 mayoralty race, after the family of Eusebio rules Pasig City for nearly three decades.

Before the recognition, the 31-year-old Mayor authored a city ordinance that resulted in the freedom of information. Said ordinance allows its residents to request documents without having to provide justification, which is the first time in Metro Manila.

The efforts of Sotto for more transparent governance not only focuses on the avoidance of kickbacks in the awarding of city contracts, involvement in civil society organizations in the budgeting and policy-making of the city, the establishment of a 24/7 hotline intended to give public information and complaints but also mandated that the value of every city government contracts will be reduced by at least 10 percent. This aims to reduce bribery in the awarding of contracts.

Meanwhile, the said award shows the commitment of the United States in tackling the scourge of corruption that is why US Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken launched the International Anti-corruption Champions Award. Also, it was launched in order to recognize people around the world who have demonstrated courage, leadership, and impact in exposing, preventing, and battling corruption, Inquirer.net reported.

Read also: Dubai's Missing Princess Latifa: A Short-Lived Journey To Freedom

Blinken stated that the administration of US President Biden recognizes the fact the world will only be successful in battling these issues by working together with partners, which include individuals who act as anti-corruption champions through their efforts. Partners should also include countries working to fulfill their commitments to international anti-corruption standards.

He also said that it is the reason why he made the announcement about the new International Anti-Corruption Champions Award. The award features individuals who have worked tirelessly, often amid adversity, defends transparency, fights corruption, and ensures accountability in their own countries.

Corruption remains one of the international problems that require an international solution. Based on the 2018 study of the United Nations, an estimated $1 trillion is paid in bribes every year, while around $2.6 trillion are stolen on a yearly basis through corruption.

The said amount equals more than five percent of the global GDP or Gross Domestic Product. In developing countries, funds lost to corruption are at around 10 times the amount of official development assistance.

Aside from Sotto who was considered as a global anti-corruption champion, 11 other individuals around the world were recognized. Other awardees are Juan Francisco Sandoval Alfaro of Guatemala, Anjali Bharadwaj of India, Diana Salaza of Ecuador, Francis Ben Kaifala of Sierra Leone, Dhuha A Mohammed of Iraq, Ruslan Ryaboshapka of Ukraine, Ibrahima Kalil Gueye of Guinea, Bolot Temirov of Kyrgyz Republic, Mustafa Abdullah Sanalla of Libya, Ardian Dvorani of Albania, and Sophia Pretrick of Micronesia.

Blinken also emphasized that the individuals inspired them and many of their counterparts in pursuing these ideals worldwide. The US enforces one of the most robust anti-corruption frameworks in the world.

Related article: Biden Had His First Defeat as President After Cabinet Nominee Receives Backlash

@ 2018 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.