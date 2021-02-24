After millions of individuals left without electricity in the middle of the brutal winter weather last week, four board members of the state's power grid operator intend to resign due to the Texas blackouts.

Four Energy Board Members to Step Down

According to NBC News, the filing with Texas Public Utility Commission states that the board chairwoman and vice chairman of the Electric Reliability Council of Texas, or ERCOT, together with two other members of the board, issued a joint statement. They announced their intentions to resign at a meeting on Wednesday.

In addition, the statement also said that in order to allow state leaders to have a free hand with the future direction and to eliminate distractions, the members of the board are resigning from their position effective after their February 24, 2021, urgent board teleconference meeting adjourns on Wednesday. When asked regarding any comment about the statement, ERCOT did not immediately respond.

Moreover, the letter that was submitted was signed by Chairwoman Sally Talberg, Vice Chairman Peter Cramton, and Terry Bulger, who is the Finance and Audit Committee Chairman, and the chairman of the Human Resources and Governance Committee, Raymond Hepper.

In their letter, the four members of the board also mentioned that they have heard the concerns regarding the 'out-of-state' board leadership and want to acknowledge Texans' pain and suffering during the past week. Also added in the letter, the board members stated that with the right follow-through, the state of Texas can lead the nation in infrastructure and emergency preparedness investment to withstand the effects brought by severe weather conditions just like what happened during Texas blackouts, which includes drought, extreme temperatures, flooding, or hurricanes. The four also emphasized that they just want what is the best for ERCOT and for the state of Texas, CBS News reported.

On the other hand, in order to fill a vacant spot on the board, a fifth person, Craig Ivey, withdrew his petition in a letter acknowledging that he also lives out of the state. He also mentioned in the notice that the state of Texas has a rich history in terms of its people as they were known as proud, independent, and resilient individuals. Ivey also said in his letter that he has every confidence that Texas and ERCOT will emerge from this crisis better than before.

In a statement on Tuesday, Governor Greg Abbott welcomed the said resignations. The Governor also stated that the Texans were in desperate need of electricity during the Texas blackouts and ERCOT, as an energy grid service, it failed to do its job which has left Texans shivering in their homes powerless.

The leadership of ERCOT made assurances that the power infrastructure was prepared for the winter storm. However, those assurances made by the company are devastatingly false, the governor added, Spectrum News reported. Abbot also urged the Legislature to do an investigation with the energy grid service as he declares that reform of ERCOT is at the top of the priority list last week.

He emphasized that it is not acceptable and the review of the preparation and decisions made by ERCOT is an emergency item so that they will have a full picture of what caused the Texas blackouts which led to damages and even lives were lost. He also stated the need to find long-term solutions.

