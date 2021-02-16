A tornado in North Carolina sped through Brunswick County leaving behind three fatalities and more than 10 people injured, Monday night.

Tornado in North Carolina Rips Through Residential Community

According to the director of Brunswick County Emergency Services, Ed Conrow, the twister destroyed several homes and severely damaged some as it ripped through a residential community. The director updated the press of the situation during a press conference that was held early on Tuesday.

In addition, the county's commissioner, Randy Thompson, expressed sadness for the tragic event that happened in his community. Moreover, Conrow also told reporters that there are already emergency responders that have been deployed in the area to secure gas leaks. The responders were also tasked to lead systematic searches in all houses that were impacted by the tornado in North Carolina by the daybreak.

Conrow further stated that there were no reports of missing people. Meanwhile, the sheriff of Brunswick County, John Ingram, dubbed the damage t the homes "devastating."

He also stated that the destruction was particularly worse in the Ocean Ridge Plantation area, adding that most of the injuries, fatalities, and damage were reported in the plantation community. Ingram further stated that the aftermath of the extreme weather system was nothing like he has seen before, he also added that there was so much destruction that was left behind.

The sheriff also noted that the recovery process from the tornado is going to take a long time. On top of the damages, the tornado in North Carolina also downed several powerlines according to CBS. It was also reported by the Brunswick Electric Membership Corporation that there were thousands of businesses and homes that lost power due to the twister.

First responders were also deployed to go on house-to-house since many of the homes were ripped from their foundations after the twister tore through the area. Many trees were also snapped in half.

However, as of the moment, there is still no information on how many people were trapped following the tornado in North Carolina.

Tornado Warning

Very late on Monday night, the Wilmington National Weather Service released a tornado warning, which was then followed by the confirmation of a twister formation near Honey Island. After this, the Leland Fire Department announced through its Facebook account at around 1:00 AM that its units will be aiding the Ocean Isle Beach department with the rescue operations.

The department also urged people to stay in their homes and avoid the area.According to NBC News, the tornado in North Carolina was said to be a part of a larger weather system that brings the "brutally" cold temperatures through the US. It is also the same weather system that caused the ice storm in Texas, resulting in power outages in the state.

According to CNN, meteorologist Michael Guy stated that the storms will still continue within the area and there are still tornado watches in Eastern North Carolina. He also added that several areas to the north of Wilmington will also remain under watcher until 8 o'clock in the morning.

