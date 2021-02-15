As the series of snowslides claimed 17 lives across seven U.S. states this year, another two individuals died on Valentine's Day avalanches in two different locations in the state of Colorado.

According to CNN, the Colorado Avalanche Information Center or the CAIC shared that the latest victims of the series of deadly avalanches mark the fifth and sixth avalanche deaths in the state in less than two months.

Based on the CAIC website, a snowboarder was caught in an avalanche on Sunday morning close to Loveland Pass' ski area.

At around 9:30 a.m. local time (11 a.m. E.T.), a snowboarder traveling in a backcountry area about 50 miles west of Denver was struck by an avalanche.

On the preliminary report released by the CAIC, the avalanche ran on an east-facing slope east of Mount Trelease at an elevation of more than 12,000 feet.

The Clear Creek Sheriff's office also has mentioned that the victim of the first incident was a 57-year-old man from the nearby area St. Mary's, Colorado, CBS Denver reported.

On the other hand, the CAIC also reported that at around 50 miles north, a snowmobiler was caught and killed in a second avalanche, which was recorded west of Rollins Pass on Mount Epworth on Sunday.

Moreover, the avalanche happened on an east-facing, above tree line slope, which buried the snowmobiler underneath his sled on Pumphouse Lake.

According to the count of the CAIC, Colorado has seen six avalanches fatalities in less than two months and a total of ten this season, which is more than any other state if compared.

In addition, in December 2020, three backcountry skiers were also killed in two different avalanches a day apart.

The three men were all local officials from Eagle County, Colorado, and were killed in an avalanche near Ophir on the first of the month.

A few days later, based on the CAIC, two skiers were also caught in an avalanche close to Vail, with one digging out while the other was dying.

Aside from the state of Colorado, fatal avalanches have also been reported in six different states in the U.S., including the state of Washington, where a Washington State Trooper was killed while snowmobiling in Kittitas County last week. Earlier this month, four backcountry skiers were also caught and killed in an avalanche in the state of Utah, AZCentral reported.

A forecaster at the Utah Avalanche Center, Nikki Champion, mentioned earlier this month that the deadly season could result from two possible reasons: people are enjoying more time outdoors, especially during the global health crisis, and second, due to the dangerous snowpack.

The Forecaster at the Utah Avalanche Center also added that this year's avalanche season has likely been more active because of the persistent weak layer of snow.

