Guinea announced a new Ebola outbreak on Sunday when tests arrived positive for the virus following three individuals' deaths and four falling ill in the southeast. This marks the first resurgence of the disease since the world's worst outbreak between 2013 and 2016.

Seven people reportedly fell ill with vomiting, diarrhea, and bleeding following attending a Goueke burial near the Liberian border. According to the health ministry, the infected patients have been secured in isolation in treatment centers. They stated, "Faced with this situation and in accordance with international health regulations, the Guinean government declares an Ebola epidemic," reported India TV.

According to Dr. Yuma Taido, International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies, regarding the beginning of the epidemic, "We are preparing to manage the outbreak. We cannot explain yet how this epidemic came about. The response teams are heading to the epicentre of the outbreak from today."

The fatalities and infections were the first cases declared in the country since it was one of three West African nations to combat the globe's deadliest Ebola epidemic that ended five years ago. The patients were tested for Ebola upon displaying symptoms of hemorrhagic fever, and people who came in contact with the sick were imposed isolation, according to officials. Initial probing discovered a nurse from the local health facility who passed away on January 28, 2021.

Dr. Matshidiso Moeti, the World Health Organization (WHO) Regional Director for Africa, stated, "It's a huge concern to see the resurgence of Ebola in Guinea, a country which has already suffered so much from the disease. However, banking on the expertise and experience built during the previous outbreak, health teams in Guinea are on the move to quickly trace the path of the virus and curb further infections. WHO is supporting the authorities to set up testing, contact-tracing and treatment structures and to bring the overall response to full speed," reported Medcom.id.

The Guinean minister of health posted a statement on Facebook that officials plan to isolate all suspected cases, conduct contact tracing, and work on getting doses of the World Health Organization's Ebola vaccine. According to Rémy Lamah, "The government reassures the people that all measures are being taken to stem this epidemic as soon as possible," reported WAMC. In 2016, a two-year outbreak in West Africa concluded after recording over 11,000 fatalities.

In the town of Gouécké, the new outbreak killed three -- two women and one man. They were among seven people who attended the aforementioned nurse's funeral on February 1. She died upon being transferred for treatment to Nzerekore, a city near the border with Ivory Coast and Liberia. The 2013-2016 Ebola outbreak in West Africa began in Nzerekore, the proximity of which to bustling borders inhibited efforts to mitigate the virus.

Moeti posted on Twitter, "Very concerned by reports of 4 suspected Ebola deaths in Guinea. WHO is ramping up readiness and response efforts to this potential resurgence of #Ebola in West Africa, a region which suffered so much from Ebola in 2014."

