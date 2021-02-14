After the acquittal of the former United States President, vandals targeted the home of the Trump impeachment lawyer. The word 'TRAITOR' spray-painted in red was discovered on his driveway in suburban Philadelphia.

House of Trump's Impeachment Lawyer Vandalized

Based on the information gathered by the police, the vandalism happened at around 8 p.m. on Friday at the residence of attorney Michael van der Veen in West Whiteland Township, Pennsylvania, which is located around 30 miles southwest of Philadelphia. According to ABC News, the detective of the West Whiteland Township Police Department, Scott Pezick shared to the news agency that no arrests have been made and private security has already been hired by the homeowner in order to protect the residence. He also added that the presence of the police has been beefed up in the neighborhood of van der Veen.

Pezick also stated that the wife of the Trump impeachment lawyer has reported the act of vandalism to the police after she saw it in their driveway at the time that she went home. She immediately called the police to report the situation.

The West Whiteland Township Police Department detective also mentioned that the 'TRAITOR' graffiti was the only vandalism that the officers have discovered on the property of the Trump impeachment lawyer. Meanwhile, attorney Michael van der Veen had spent the week in Washington D.C., defending Trump during his impeachment trial in relation to the January 6 incident wherein rioters breached the Capitol building.

On Saturday, Trump was acquitted by the Senate with 57-43 votes. Attorney Michael Van der Veen, who is a personal injury lawyer, spoke briefly of the incident during an interview on Saturday, Fox News reported.

The Trump impeachment lawyer said that his home was attacked and he'd rather not go into that. He also added that his entire family, business, and even his law firm are under siege right now.

Over the weekend, a group of demonstrators gathered outside of van der Veen's law office in downtown Philadelphia, wherein protesters and demonstrators called the Trump impeachment lawyer a fascist and even chats of 'When van der Veen lies, what do you do? Convict! Convict!' can be heard, the Philadelphia Inquirer reported. Based on a report, the vandalism at the residence of van der Veen is not the first time, as a month ago, vandalism has also been discovered and reported in the homes of Minority leader of the Senate Mitch McConnell in Kentucky and the home of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi in San Francisco.

Aside from the sprayed graffiti on the house speaker's property, vandals have also left a real pig's head and fake blood with it. Based on the police investigating the two separate vandalism incidents, no arrests were made in either case, wherein vandals made their reference to the failure of passing a bipartisan COVID-19 relief bill by congress.

