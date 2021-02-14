With former President Donald Trump's impeachment trial ending in an acquittal after five days of deliberation, many people are wondering what the end of the trial could mean for the $1400 stimulus checks.Many Americans have raised concerns that since it was the priority of the senate and congress, it may cause a disruption to the talks about President Joe Biden's $1.9 billion coronavirus relief bill proposal, which includes the proposed $1,400 stimulus checks to Americans.

End of Trump's Impeachment Trial

Since the beginning of the week, Trump's second impeachment trial has overwhelmed the Senate calendar. Senators needed to weigh testimonies from Trump's defense team, as well as the impeachment managers of the house in order for them to decide if he is indeed guilty of inciting violence in connection to January 6th's Capitol Insurrection.

The impeachment trial threatened to take longer on Saturday after House impeachment managers called on witnesses. Senators initially agreed with the calling of witnesses, however, they realized that having witnesses may prolong the trial by weeks, WPTV reported. Senators then called for a recess, after which the House managers dropped their request to call witnesses and the trial ended up with a vote favoring Trump's acquittal, CNET reported.

When will the $1400 Stimulus Checks Arrive?

However, while many people expect that the end of Trump's trial would mean the immediate start of the talks on the economic relief bill, this is not the case.

According to Newsweek, both the Senate and the House are scheduled to take breaks this week.

Both the House and Senate are on scheduled breaks this week. The legislation of the stimulus bill, including the $1400 stimulus checks has been passed to the House Budget Committee which will reconvene when congress resumes. Both House and Senate will remain in recess until February 22.

However, the bright side is that House committees have already voted on several sections of the stimulus proposal. Last Wednesday the section of the stimulus proposal which will send the $1400 stimulus checks to Americans earning up to $75,000 annually was voted on by the House Ways and Means Committee.

The committee also approved that unemployment supplements worth $400, should be sent through the end of September. While the committee has already voted on the checks to be received by those earning up to $75,000 a year, many are still questioning whether they would receive the full $1400 stimulus checks or not.

Some Democrats have reached out to President Biden through a letter urging him to keep the amount at $75,000. However, there are others who said that a more targetted threshold should be made.

Last week, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi made an announcement that the stimulus package will be passed by Congress by the end of this month. In her statement, she said that the bill which includes the $1400 stimulus checks will be sent from the house to the Senate in just over a week allowing them to finish by the end of February. Meanwhile, lawmakers have set the unofficial deadline for approving the coronavirus aid and the $1400 stimulus checks to March 14.

