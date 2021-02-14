After former President Donald Trump was acquitted on a charge of inciting insurrection at the Capitol Hills, President Joe Biden's urged Americans to end the uncivil war against his predecessor and rival at the latest Presidential election. Biden also mentioned that the efforts of Trump in overturning the election results of the November 2020 presidential election and the Capitol Siege in early January had not only sparked the uncivil war but also had been a sad chapter for the United States as it reminded them that democracy is fragile.

Trump was acquitted to the charges after the majority of Senators at 57-43, including seven Republican Senators, fell short of 10 additional votes to reach their target two-thirds majority for the conviction.

Biden's Message

In the initial remarks of his message posted in the White House's website, Biden stated that the substance of the charge is not in dispute, wherein he cited comments by Republican Senator Mitch McConnell, the Senate minority leader. McConnel voted for the acquittal of Trump but also accused the former president of a 'disgraceful dereliction of duty' and 'morally and practically responsible for provoking' the mob.

In addition, in a statement released on Saturday night, Biden has mentioned that the chapter in their history has reminded them that democracy is fragile and should always be defended. Biden also emphasized that the people of America must remain vigilant as extremism and violence has no place in their country.

The U.S. President also reminded Americans that they have a duty and responsibility as people of America, and especially as leaders in defending the truth while defeating the lies. He also urged Americans that it is their task to move forward and they need to do it together, as the United States of America.

Meanwhile, Newsweek reported that Biden's message started when he mentioned Brian Sicknick, the police officer who died during the Capitol siege, and was praised later on after standing his guard bravely during the riot. He also mentioned that some individuals are still living with terror they lived through that day.

The Capitol Siege took place in the middle of the relentless pursuit of Trump in proving the widespread election fraud, which he believed the reason behind his defeat to Biden, as pointed out by prosecutors during the Senate trial. Moreover, Biden has praised the courage exhibited by Republicans and Democrats, election workers, and judges who defied the efforts of Trump in overturning the result of the election, stating that they had protected the integrity of American democracy, Hindustan Times reported.

Included in the seven Republican senators who voted for the conviction of Trump, were Pat Toomey, Lisa Murkowski, Susan Collins, Mitt Romney, Ben Sasse, Bill Cassidy, and Richard Burr. On the other hand, after his father's acquittal vote, Donald Trump Jr., posted on Twitter that RINOs should be impeach from the Republican Party as they have used the acronym to insult those who were not in favor for the Trump acquittal, as it means 'Republicans In Name Only.'

