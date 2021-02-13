The second impeachment trial of ex-president Donald Trump ended with his acquittal, and Democrats are in shock. Allegedly the Democrats have not been forthright in their presentation of evidence, according to the Trump defense.

Attempts by the House Democrats have failed to convict Trump once again. The Trump defense played well and even commented that it was monumental waste of time.

Charges disproven by Trump lawyers

Last Saturday, the new impeachment with the claim of insurrection in the Senate failed. About 57 senators voted to have the ex-president convicted. Without a supermajority of 67 senators, it ended in acquittal and victory for one of the most popular presidents, reported the Epoch Times.

For the Democrat-led administration and House, the acquittal will impact the next four years. Getting cleared of incitement on January 6 opens the possibilities for the triumphant ex-president.

Republicans criticize the illegal trial

One of those freshmen representatives, Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R-Ala.), who expressed challenging the electoral college, stated having no due process and an unconstitutional case, he voted twice against the impeachment. However, he had to listen to all arguments and vote according to conscience. He voted to acquit Trump.

He firmly said after all the reasons to impeach was said, a no to convicting vote was decided. He criticized the Senate broke protocol in trying the ex-president.

Another GOP, Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.), voted against a DEMS sponsored impeachment, saying the House Impeachment Managers staged an "unconstitutional show trial" that targeted Trump and supporters. All it did was convince people that the Democrats don't want real unity but more division. American people are pained to see what a DEMS led government is doing, but they failed again in the second impeachment trial.

Democrats are not happy with the acquittal

House Democrats alleged that Republicans were intent on acquitting the ex-president. The result did not surprise many, but the DEMS insisted Trump is guilty. One of the Democrats, Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.), told a reporter his dissatisfaction over Trump's victory. He echoes what fellow DEMS said that the Republicans are committed to acquitting the ex-president.

On January 13, the House of Representatives (DEMS) forwarded articles of impeachment that charged insurrection. They cited his video as critical evidence, saying Trump planned the Capitol's storming that he revered as the seat of law and government. Sponsoring the questionable move with DEMS as the impeachment managers and prosecutors wanted the Senate to convict Trump. From the start, they were warned and told by many how unlawful it was with flimsy evidence.

Democrats use arguments that failed

One of the lead impeachment managers, Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.), tried in vain to use the narrative that the ex-president was the one who caused the Capitol incident. They even alleged Trump did not want to concede.

They added that then-president Trump was "delighted" with what was ongoing and went against his oath. According to Bruce Castor, disproven videos that DEMS impeachment managers edited to manufacture a reason were a waste of the Senate's time.

Trump defense lawyers made a comparison of the video and said the DEMS lied with critical parts omitted. According to them, in the January 6 video, they took out "peacefully and patriotically." In the video. On the acquittal in the second impeachment trial, Trump said the Democrats are allowed to break the law, attack law enforcement, and even weaponize justice.

