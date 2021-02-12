During the impeachment trial, defense attorney David Schoen stated that Democrats are failing to link Trump to the Capitol breach. He added they are making poor attempts that will fail. Schoen commented on the DEMS, and the charges that they are doing as lousy job proving the ex-President is guilty.

Democrats are making a movie

Last Thursday, the attorney in a presscon told reporters that charges are not proving Trump caused the Capitol breach. According to The Epoch Times, everything they have been doing is "making a movie," and all the proof they have is lacking.

Many GOP and constitutionalists call the impeachment trial irrelevant and unlawful with a flawed basis. Worse is they are trying an ex-president by redefining what is legal or illegal. Most see that the Democrats are aiming a loaded weapon at the U.S. Constitution too.

Defense attorney David Schoen repeated that the DEMS are just not making anything concrete to prove their "biased" insurrection charge. He added that it is offensive and not conducive to their claims of healing. By showing they are willing to convict an ex-president is a tragedy, saying that the Americans should not be subjected to such a disunifying process.

When the defense team decided to make a statement to the press, reporters asked why a live shoot. Schoen said the DEMS are just playing the same video, again and again. He stressed that they are not even making a point. They are wasting time and effort for nothing.

GOP goes on the offensive, DEMS foul play

Last Wednesday, Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) talked to Fox and made statements calling the Democrats playing foul. He said the DEMS video was edited and highlighted "Fight like hell" many times. That part of the speech when he told the protestors "peacefully and patriotically" was edited out.

Then-President Trump was documented saying "peacefully and patriotically" clearly on Jan 6. Jordan said that it should have been in the video but was edited out. GOPS are not happy with how the DEMS are twisting the U.S. Constitution.

Bruce Castor makes a relevant point

One more lawyer in the Trump defense for the impeachment trial is Bruce Castor. He expressed that House Democrats have nothing worth as news against Donald Trump. It was a useless trial that lasts almost 8-hours on Wednesday. Otherwise, it was a monumental waste of effort for those involved in the impeachment.

He remarked that nothing about the Capitol Breach was argued and contested. Another is the DEMS did not question or go after Trump harder. No attempt to show new evidence was made. Instead, they watched eight hours of video that DEMS are saying it's Trump's fault. He told reporters after the session.

House Democrats just sat and watched the same video evidence multiple times. Castor added that the legal defense team would stay on track regarding the strategy. Last Wednesday was nothing new. Along with defense attorney David Schoen, he said the DEMS aren't showing anything new at all.

