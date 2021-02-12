As angry citizens continued their protests against Myanmar's military coup for seven consecutive days, the new ruling junta is releasing tens of thousands of prisoners on Union Day of the country.

New Ruling Junta Releases Thousands of Convicted Prisoners

According to CNN, General Min Aung Hlaing mentioned in a statement that around 23,314 prisoners are set to be granted amnesty and released on Myanmar's Union Day, a national public holiday observing unification of the country. But the offenses committed by the prisoners and their conviction are still not clarified.

In Myanmar, mass prisoner releases are common on national holidays. However, this years' release is the first time in the history of the country as it is the first amnesty from Myanmar's military coup, which took over the power on February 1 after ousting democratically-elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi and detained key officials in the Myanmar government.

The widespread voting irregularities in the November 2020 election resulted in a consecutive landslide victory for Suu Kyi's NLD or National League for Democracy Party. This prompted the military to take over in the control of their country.

Meanwhile, the AAPP or the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners expressed serious concern in their statement on Friday that the amnesty given by the new ruling junta was a move just to clear space for the detention of political prisoners. The military statement also states that aside from the releases, those prisoners who are serving sentences for crimes committed before January 31, 2021, for any offense will also have their sentences reduced.

During his address, General Min Aung Hlaing stated that the prisoner amnesty was just a portion of an effort in building a democratic country with disciplines. Moreover, there is no sign or indication that democratically-elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi and other government ministers or officials that are currently detained in the coup will also be released as part of the amnesty set by the new ruling junta, Associated Press reported.

READ ALSO: Democrats Allegedly Cut out Trump's Calls for "Peace and Patriotism" in Impeachment Video

Ongoing Protests

On the other hand, protests and civil disobedience campaigns are still observed in towns and cities around the country on Friday. Even numerous groups can be seen marching in the biggest city Yangon in videos and live streams posted online. Some medical workers and soccer fans can also be seen in the footages.

In addition, large gatherings are also expected at the United States, British, and Chinese embassies in Yangon. Despite most of the rallies have been largely peaceful, still, police have been recorded using their water cannons in order to disperse protesters. In addition, while Myanmar's military coup continues police have also faced allegations that they have deployed live rounds.

On Friday morning, a source with direct information about the incident shared that a victim who is a young woman identified as Mya Thweh Thweh Khine remains in critical condition at a hospital in the capital Naypyidaw after having a gunshot wound in the head, Anadolu Agency.

Moreover, the video of the said incident have circulated online. Said video shows the young woman suddenly dropped to the ground while taking cover from a water cannon at a protest.



RELATED ARTICLE: Police Use Water Cannons, Rubber Bullets to Disperse Protesters Against Myanmar's Military Coup

@ 2018 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.