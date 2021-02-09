Amid the ongoing protests against Myanmar's military coup, police put in an effort to put an end to the demonstrations using water cannons and firing warning shots to thwart the crowds that took the streets despite the rules imposed illegalizing protests, Tuesday.

The United Nations Office in Myanmar has also expressed concern regarding the police crackdown after reports that many demonstrators were injured.

In a statement by the UN, numerous protesters against Myanmar's military coup in Mandalay, Nay Pyi Taw, and other cities have been injured, some of them severely, after security forces tried to disperse the crowns with force, The Canberra Times reported.

Moreover, Myanmar's U.N. Resident Coordinator, Ola Almgren, called out the use of "disproportionate force" against the protesters and labeled it as an unacceptable act.

In Myanmar's second-biggest city, Mandalay, witnesses stated that they heard the police fire two warning shots in an attempt to break up the crowds earlier in the protest. However, when it didn't work they used water cannons to drench the crowd.

Footage of the dispersal showed police hitting protesters with their batons as the demonstrators tried to flee the scene. Gunfire can also be heard from the videos that were uploaded, Bloomberg reported.

Based on recent reports, the police arrested dozens of people in the area.

Moreover, it was also reported that water cannons were also used by police in the capital Nat Pyi Taw in order to control the crowds rallying against Myanmar's military coup. According to reports, shots fired in the air and water cannons have been used in the capital for two days already.

There were also reports that rubber bullets were shot by police at the crowd in the capital which resulted in injuries on demonstrators.

Several photos circulating in social media also showed the photo of the alleged shooter who was an officer holding a short-barreled gun. Images of injured protesters also circulated.

In addition, some of the protesters took photos of bullet casings at the scene and posted them through social media.

READ ALSO: Florida Water Hack: FBI Hunts Down Person Behind Attempted Poisoning of Florida Water Supply

Meanwhile, according to the Associated Press, there were unconfirmed claims in social media that stated that the law enforcement used live rounds against Myanmar's military coup protesters leading to the death of some people.

Movement Against Myanmar's Military Coup

Protesters in Myanmar are on the streets to demand that the power should be given back to the civilian government. This was triggered after the military took over to block the Feb. 1 convention of the new Parliament session.

Moreover, the people are also demanding that Suu Kyi and other members of the governing party be released by the military.

Meanwhile, in the city of Yangon, thousands of people have already been demonstrating in the streets since Saturday. This is despite the increased security presence in the country after the military crackdown.

On the other hand, Myanmar's Ministry of Information stated that people should be more disciplined and avoid protests as it can destroy democracy.

For the first time since the protests, the state media acknowledged the demonstrations against Myanmar's military coup and said that these gatherings are endangering the stability of the country.



RELATED ARTICLE: Myanmar's Military Grabs Power, Imprisons Aung San Suu Kyi Accused of Election Fraud

@ 2018 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.