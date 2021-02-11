A Kamala Harris' interview on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in April 2018 wherein she made a joke keeps resurfacing, sparking social media commentary and controversy.

Harris joked about killing Trump and Pence in an interview

In a tweet that shared a clip of the Harris' 2018 Ellen DeGeneres interview that got more than 200 likes and 200 retweets, Conservative analyst and author Matt Margolis wrote on Monday, "Kamala Harris joked about killing Trump, Sessions, and Pence with DeGeneres in 2018. Can we impeach her?"

Kamala Harris joked about killing Trump, Pence and Sessions with Ellen in 2018.



Can we impeach her?pic.twitter.com/uCOa4uJihz — Matt Margolis (Gab/MeWe/Heroes: @MattMargolis) (@mattmargolis) February 8, 2021

"On Saturday, another Twitter user posted "Kamala Harris Jokes about Killing Trump, Pence, Sessions," and posted the same title in a 2018 National Review post, Newsweek reported.

In October, the Trump War Room Twitter account tweeted a clip of Harris' interview with DeGeneres, which got more than 1,000 likes and more than 1,000 retweets, writing "WATCH: Kamala Harris jokes about killing President Trump and VP Pence."

On the same day, Fox News host Sean Hannity tweeted: "FLASHBACK: Harris Jokes About Killing Trump and Pence on 'Ellen,'" along with the link of an article that got nearly 6,000 likes and over 5,000 retweets.

The Ellen DeGeneres Show is a daytime comedy talk show in America, and DeGeneres is a well-known comedian and TV host. Harris appeared on the show in 2018 when she was still a California Senator.

"People may want to know more about Kamala Harris," quipped DeGeneres, who then launched a series of humorous questions for Harris, including, "If you had to be stuck in an elevator with either Trump, Mike Pence, or Jeff Sessions, who would it be?" DeGeneres also asked about Harris' first celebrity crush and her most rebellious act as a child.

@YouTube

Kamala Harris' workout in Lincoln Memorial went viral

On social media, a video of Vice President Kamala Harris jogging up the Lincoln Memorial's stairs with her Secret Service agents in tow went viral and had people expressing their love of a surprise spotting, as per the Independent.

A fellow athlete first posted the clip, which shows the vice president exercising along with her husband Doug Emhoff and several Secret Service agents, over the weekend.

Get you a VP who works hard for the American people and makes time to get a workout in 🔥 pic.twitter.com/VQEbB2rqPu — Sammy ♍︎ (@sammycakez_) February 7, 2021

Aside from the selfie and other pictures taken of the vice president's public workout, Tran shared Harris' now-viral video jogging down the stairs. At the same time, her Secret Service agents followed, before turning around and jogging up and down the Lincoln Memorial, where she then high-fived the second gentleman, Emhoff.

Kamala Harris' stepdaughter's modeling contract sparked comparisons

Meanwhile, Kamala Harris' stepdaughter Ella Emhoff signed a contract with a famous modeling agency, which sparked mixed Twitter reactions as not all netizens were happy.

Doug Emhoff's 22-year-old daughter went viral on social media for her fashion statements and eyebrow-wiggling during Inauguration Day. Just a week later, Emhoff signed a deal with IMG Models, which has supermodels like Karlie Kloss and Gisele Bündchen on its roster, and singers like Selena Gomez, CNN reported.

According to IBT, the news received criticism on Twitter. While some seemed to be delighted and supportive of Emhoff's decision, other users criticized the difference in the care received by Harris' stepdaughter and former first lady Melania Trump, who was a model.

@ 2018 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.