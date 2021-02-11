Another meeting online goes awry for a GOP Representative during video conferencing that made him appear upside down. He was forced to stop the argument because the committee head requested it.

Another incident of the video going bananas happened during a House meeting. The Democrat head of the committee was not in a mood to entertain though.

House Committee gets the unexpected

When the House committee met to discuss an issue, expect the unexpected. This time it was the video of the GOP that turned upside down, reported Newsweek.

Last Wednesday, the virtual meeting of Tom Emmer, a Republican representative for Minnesota's 6th congressional district, did not go as planned as technical problems struck the lawmaker on the subject of the day, which is financial services.

As he started his arguments on the matter, Rep. Maxine Water's said he was upside down on video. She asked him to stop talking until he fixed the problem. This became viral on social media.

More dependence on teleconferencing is a treasure trove of anecdotes, some more embarrassing.

In the video clip, Waters asked if there was a problem with him? Rather cryptically.

The GOP rep had no idea he was upside down in the video and looked like he was doing a problematic headstand on camera. One of the congressmen remarked on the unusual circumstance. Emmer just answered he was okay.

Seeing the predicament of the congressman, others said his video setting might need resetting. They all said he was on his head and topsy-turvy. Adding that, he did not know how to correct it. He had no clue how to remedy it all the GOP Representative said during video conferencing.

Other Congress members tried to walk him through fixing the video image, not without having a quip or side remark that made light of their usual teleconferencing seriousness.

One had to say that he was not a cat. He just suffered the same accident as a lawyer who appeared as a fluffy kitten in a zoom meeting. The story's moral is better to stand on your head than look like a cute kitten was said in jest.

Emmer was already confused by that time and asked if it was a metaphor. Waters was in the moment saying that it's upside down. He tried to tell them that attempts to fix the video were useless and expressed he had no idea what to do.

The problem was fixed when a good Samaritan helped fix the exasperation representative; he was no longer standing on his head.

I'm not a cat!

The Capitol Hill meeting's video came after a county lawyer in Presidio County had the cat filter on. Like in Congress, the lawyers were amused and found it an excellent alternative to a typically stressful legal environment.

Last Tuesday, Rod Ponton appeared as a cat in a virtual hearing of the Texas' 394th Judicial District Court. Judge Roy Ferguson was okay about the lawyer "kitten" appearing in his virtual court.

For Ponton, closing the filter was not easy, and he said he's live, nor is he a cat.

Ponton's cat video was watched by many netizens, just as a GOP Representative during video conferencing standing on his head.

