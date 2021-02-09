Scientists think that one of the causes of recent cases is leaking contagious CCP virus mutations from a quarantine-hotel. A few more cases were discovered in various parts of Australia.

Since the pandemic began, more types of the CCP virus have spread all over the world. Their initial origin is alleged to be China, first seen a year ago in December 2019. Since then, the virus has moved on to almost every part of the globe.

Quarantine leaks

According to infectious disease experts, they speculate the highly contagious strains of the CCP virus, which might have come from quarantine leaks in Australia. There are three cases in Victoria linked to a hotel quarantine program a week ago, reported the Epoch Times.

One of the patients is a female patient, aged 50, who got positive for the COVID-19 virus. The positive patient was working in the Holiday Inn, close to the Melbourne airport.

Prof. Malcolm Sim, a government adviser, said that the strains which were detected are very infectious. It requires more caution and prevention that is usually used to contain the virus more effectively. One of the predicted outcomes of viruses is their adaptation and evolution to survive.

To investigate the viral infection and where the leak came from, the quarantine hotel ventilation systems are checked for any traces of the contagion. Next will be daily testing of all quarantine workers in the hotel, even daily checks when off from work.

Tracking down all possible leaks by Authorities in Victoria is crucial to stop the spreading of the contagious CCP virus mutations.

Scientists voice concern over highly contagious variants

According to La Trobe University epidemiologist Prof. Hassan Vally, dangerous variants might have developed ways to bypass any preventive measures to stop them from spreading, which is a big 'what if' that needs more study and verification. If there are more leaks, then more testing measures need to be done or developed.

Vally added they are coping with the leak by using better methods and are learning more. Dealing with the CCP virus is not so easy as it mutates.

Greg Hunt, the federal minister for health, said that having to check every nook and cranny of the quarantine hotel's ventilation is essential. It has been predicted that a ventilation system can house and spread viral materials. Checking the ventilation is part of the controls to isolate the virus.

He added that a year ago, there would be cases in hotels. He says that hotel containment or quarantine is where a viral breakout is better contained. Next is testing, tracing, and distancing, which are vital for lessening the spread of the virus.

One opinion by Assoc. Prof. Paul Griffin, from the University of Queensland, adds that evidence is lacking to back up and say conclusions are correct. There is more to how the contagious CCP virus mutations spread, and not fully understood by science.

Investigation if the quarantine hotel is where the viral leaks came from, said Griffin.

