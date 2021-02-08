In his office, Chuck Schumer said Saturday the Senate would accommodate a motion from one of the impeachment lawyers of former President to postpone Trump's impeachment trial on the Sabbath day.

"We respect their request and of course will accommodate it. Conversations with the relevant parties about the structure of the trial continue," said Justin Goodman, the spokesman for Chuck Schumer.

Lawyer David Schoen requested that the trial, which is scheduled to begin on Tuesday, be temporarily put on hold if it will not be finished on Friday at 5:24 pm ET by the beginning of the Sabbath reconvene Sunday. An agreement between senators to hold the trial on a Sunday would need to be reached.

"I apologize for the inconvenience my request that impeachment proceedings not be conducted during the Jewish Sabbath undoubtedly will cause other people involved in the proceedings," Schoen stated in his letter. "The practices and prohibitions are mandatory for me, however; so, respectfully, I have no choice but to make this request." he continued.

It has been reported by CNN that former President Donald Trump is likely to be acquitted again by the Senate for the second time, falling well short of the two-thirds of the votes required for conviction.

On both sides, senators have called for a speedy trial, with Democrats willing to advance President Joe Biden's agenda, including passing a sweeping Covid-19 relief bill and approving the nominees for his Cabinet.

Republicans, who have been badly split by the campaign to impeach Trump and do not enjoy a comprehensive discussion of his role in inciting the mob that invaded the Capitol on Jan. 6, have their reasons for quickly getting the trial over.

Former President Donald Trump's second impeachment trial is scheduled to commence on Feb. 9 in the US Senate, but don't expect him to make an appearance. This week, the two sides in the case traded barbs after Rep. Jamie Raskin of Maryland, the House's lead impeachment manager, sent a letter to Trump's legal team demanding that the former president testify under oath and submit to cross-examination either before or during the trial.

Trump now faces a single impeachment article accusing him of incitement to insurrection connected with the Jan. 6 riot at the US Capitol, which left five people dead, including a police officer from the Capitol. Trump also encouraged his supporters to march to the Capitol in a speech that day fronting the White House as Congress was planning to certify the victory of Joe's Biden's election.

17 Republicans, along with 48 Democrats and two independents, will need to vote to convict Trump to achieve a two-thirds supermajority. Only five Republicans voted against a resolution on Jan. 27, with Senate Democrats to find the trial unconstitutional.

On Tuesday, impeachment managers from the House Democrats submitted their case to the Senate, arguing that the trial would go ahead to preserve democracy and prevent future presidents from inciting violence.

