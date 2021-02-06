Now that Donald Trump has left the White House, President Joe Biden has said he will not be getting intelligence briefings because of his 'erratic conduct' that suggests 'he could slip and say something.'

Biden does not want Trump to get intelligence briefings

On Friday night, CBS Evening News asked President Biden whether he thinks his predecessor should be given intelligence briefings. "I don't think so," he said. When asked why Biden said, "Unrelated to the insurrection because of his erratic behavior."

According to the Daily Mail, the President said that if Trump were granted access to extremely sensitive information, he would "rather not guess out loud" his greatest fear. But there was "no reason" for him to be associated now that he has left the White House, Biden added.

Routine intelligence briefings and access to sensitive information have been a tradition for past presidents after leaving office, but not at the highest standards reserved for the present officeholder.

It is said that the move helps outgoing presidents to continue serving the needs of the country. Yet, it is an honor granted to the incoming president out of respect for his predecessor. It is entirely up to the sitting president whether or not to give access to past presidents.

As a privilege, former presidents get intel briefings, but there is no obligation to do so. It could be revoked if Biden feels that Trump's access to classified information is unacceptable, Newsweek via MSN reported.

Trump was previously accused of being careless with intelligence briefings

President Biden's fears are not baseless as Trump has been accused of being careless with intelligence during his tenure in office, not paying attention to briefings, and even exchanging confidential information with other nations.

On Thursday, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki told reporters that the "intelligence community acknowledges requests for intelligence briefings by former presidents and will review any requests, as they always have."

Biden's suggestion that it may be dangerous to provide Trump with classified details could be real for those who recognize the 2017 disagreement over a meeting that President Trump had with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Russian Ambassador Sergei Kislyak.

It was later confirmed that during the Oval Office meeting, Trump had responded to information from Israel about an imminent operation organized by Isis, which had been reportedly communicated from Israel to the U.S. It revealed that Israel had a source inside the terrorist organization, as per the Independent via MSN.

The White House denied sharing any sensitive information, and Trump said he had "the absolute right to do it."

