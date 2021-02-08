Independent checkers who opposed mainstream media say that Trump did win a single case. Based on their data, most of the cases would win by two-thirds and would have changed the course of elections.

If there is one thing mainstream does is to make people believe that no electoral challenge won.

Mainstream outlets give a different narrative

Trump did win, and his lawsuits rejected prove that; it's the truth, and courts did not accept any explanation or considered any validity. Most common lies are fed by biased media, reported NTD.

Any attempt to forward that the elections and Biden's victory would not be possible without collusion would be unacceptable. The collusion of DEMS, big tech, and interested parties ensured that Trump did not have his landslide victory. If all were considered, then all the falsified returns would be nails in the coffin of the democrats and second term for Trump.

Better yet is the push that battleground states will not even influence any legal victories that determined the Electoral College. A few legal victories in Colorado and Iowa had votes mostly for Trump, not for Biden.

But biased media would not cite that relevant difference. Wherein the voter's number for each candidate, Trump would have left Biden in the dust.

Cases won by the GOP

According to citizen journalist John Droz Jr., who lives in Morehead City, N.C., who made a case study of all the ex-president's lawsuits, he went through all the 22 cases filled in several states.

He collated from all the 22 cases filed by Trump's team of lawyers looking at the data. Based on all cases' merits based on his research, the GOP would have won 15 of the 22 cases. But since it was evident that before elections, the DEMS were prepared on all fronts. If everything were legal, even with vote counting, there would have been another DEMS disappointment.

This task digs through many court filings and the legal minutes to go after 81 lawsuits filed in the November 3 election protest. All the cases were on a public spreadsheet that was posted on February 6.

In 81 cases found, 11 withdrawn or either consolidated, 23 were thrown out of court for no standing or no grounds. Though a cohort of 11 and 23 was neither a win nor loss from either side, Droz added that they have nothing concerning the merits of the case.

Based on the last analysis, 47 cases left have 22 finalized after trial with proofs submitted. All 22 cases have a ruling from the 22, with the GOP winning 15, and losing 7, said the analysis. But, 25 lawsuits need to be heard in court.

A Sting for biased media

Droz gave a parting shot to the media and alleged whether all the cases run through were fairly heard or decided on other merits, adding the mainstream media's priority in their reports of Trump lawsuits.

