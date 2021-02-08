China is slated to charge the Australian journalist Cheng Lei with disseminating state secrets overseas. This signalled a continued hard line from Beijing against United States allies and reporters working in the country.

Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne divulged on Monday that Cheng, a former business news anchor on the Chinese state broadcaster's network, CGTN, was formally arrested on Friday, which was six months after authorities seized her.

The mother-of-two is accused of "illegally supplying state secrets overseas", according to Payne in a statement without expounding. The journalist had been a familiar face on CGTN's English-language channel, conducting interviews with renowned CEOs from across the globe.

According to Foreign Minister Marise Payne, "The Australian government has raised its serious concerns about Ms. Cheng's detention regularly at senior levels, including about her welfare and conditions of detention. We expect basic standards of justice, procedural fairness and humane treatment to be met, in accordance with international norms," reported The Hindu.

The popular television presenter was abruptly detained on August 13, 2020, and was later accused of broad "national security" offenses.

Payne remarked that consular officials have visited Cheng on six occasions, with the latest meeting taking place on January 27, reported SBS.

China authorities confirmed Cheng's arrest on Monday, noting her legal rights would be guaranteed.

Chinese ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin at a press briefing on Monday remarked he hoped Australia would not disturb China's handling of this case.

According to China in September, Cheng was suspected of initiating criminal activities endangering Chinese national security, among the most serious claims brought against a foreign journalist based in China.

Australian Strategic Policy Institute director Peter Jennings stated the situation was severe for her.

Cheng detention also simultaneously transpired with a specific dispute between China and Australia over efforts by each other's spy agencies to question foreign journalists. This escalated a case that has contributed to tensions between the ties of Beijing and Canberra.

According to Cheng's now-deleted profile on CGTN's website, she worked for CNBC for nine years before joining the state-run channel.

He remarked the issue posed questions as to whether Washington would intervene under the tenure of President Joe Biden.

Friday's arrest was a day following Payne's office calling for a UN investigation into allegations of prevalend sexual abuse in China's detention centers in Xinjiang, deeply igniting the fury of Beijing.

