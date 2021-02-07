The third stimulus check is on its way as President Joe Biden said, Friday, legislators could begin drafting the $1.9 trillion with the $1,400 coronavirus stimulus.

Third Stimulus Check: 'It will be $1,400. Period!'

Americans should expect a total of $2,000 with the authorized $600 payment last December and the promised $1,400 as per NJ.com. The president said this at the White House despite the request of 10 House Republicans to limit it to $1,000.

President Biden supported a drive-by Congressional Democrats to circumvent the need for Republican support via reconciliation. This parliamentary budget mechanism needs only a simple Senate majority to approve new spending.

As their basis for the new round of coronavirus help, Democratic lawmakers use the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Strategy. Biden has ten days to sign it into law or veto it from the moment Congress gives him the final legislation.

"I'm not cutting the size of the checks," Biden said. "They're going to be $1,400. Period. That's what the American people were promised." Biden spoke after the House adopted a budget resolution, 219-209, largely along party lines, enabling any bill Congress produces to be passed.

Also read: Baby Bonds Bill to Provide $1,000 Savings for Every Newborn American

As soon as the Senate has the House Bill, there would still be obstacles with Joe Manchin being against direct payments to upper-income earners. Manchin and Susan Collins put forward a plan to bar "upper-income taxpayers" from qualifying for the third round of direct payments.

The IRS will begin sending out the stimulus payments once Biden signs the bill. This is not the first time the organization will submit direct payments as they have done it before on the previous two rounds. If everything goes smoothly in Congress, Americans may see a third stimulus check entering their bank accounts between mid-March and early April.

Also from HNGN: IRS Could Start Sending Out the Third Stimulus Checks as Early as First Week of March

@ 2018 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.