In the age of stealth fighting planes, the B-2 Spirit is one of the most lethal weapon systems owned exclusively by the United States. The flying wing design is the most sophisticated technology that assures that adversaries always look at their backs.

The design was first done by revolutionary engineer Jack Northrop; the flying wing shape was not chosen until 1949 by the air force. It was resurrected years later.

First dedicated stealth bomber

America's super-secret bomber made in the top-secret skunkworks is used in several missions. The insanely capable bomber is made to deliver both standard or nuclear weapons inside its weapons compartment. It is designated as a strategic nuclear bomber made by the U.S. bomber program. One of its main roles is to enter enemy airspace undetected and lob nuclear bombs or missiles, reported Military.

Designed for high-end wars

As a rule, the Spirit stealth bomber will exist as a deterrent to China or Russia; they can attack enemy targets with flexible performance associated with manned bombers. They are best used to escape detection by radar and destroy cities with conventional or nuclear arms.

Anyone attacking the U.S. assured of retaliation by these shadowy bombers will most likely be the spear tip of any attack. Many U.S. adversaries fear the deployment of these nearly invisible bombers.

Stealth bomber tech only owned by America

No country comes close to producing the B-2 Spirit, except China is trying to make a second rate copy. So far, the technologies present in these planes employ a silhouette that fools radar; enemies will not be able to see it until the bombs or missiles are fired.

Also read: U.S. Air Force B-2 Practice Bombing Runs in Case of an Indo-Pacific War

Designed as a flying wing that is exceptionally aerodynamic, it flies with less drag, and it carries many weapons to blister enemy targets with nukes or regular bombs. When in flight, the stealthy shape of the Spirit that flies at higher altitudes gives it a more extended range, and sensors look down on targets better.

If China wants to copy the Spirit Flying wing, it must have the same engine and a range of 6,000 nautical miles (9,600 kilometers). To this day, the CCP cannot produce a good jet engine; they need to steal the tech. The stealth bomber can refuel via aerial tankers to increase the range to attack further into enemy territory; China barely has them.

The B-2 technology near-invisibility to conventional radar is from lessened infrared, acoustic, electromagnetic deadly tech. Trying to detect the Stealth bomber will be almost impossible. Its secrets are well kept by the American Military, which is something China would want to steal.

It takes two pilots to fly the plane; one is the pilot in the left seat and the commander opposite.

Proven combat performance

The first combat missions of the Spirit were in the Operation Allied Force, which devasted about 33% of Serbian ground targets. Flying from Missouri to Kosovo and dropping bombs on the Serbian forces. Allegedly one of the bombs from a B-2 Spirit destroyed the Chinese consulate in Sarajevo.

Other missions were Operation Enduring Freedom and Operation Iraqi Freedom that released bombs aplenty on targets.

Related article: The US has 21 'Stealth Bombers' In-Tandem With F-35 Jets If China Wants to Tango

@ 2018 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.