Whoever wins the US elections will have to face China in the South China Sea if they escalate tensions. America has stealth bombers and F-35 jets that will sledgehammer the Chinese military when the time comes.

If President Trump or Biden sits as president, he has to navigate the changing flow of the South China Sea events. The People's Liberation Army Navy has been muscling its forces in drills. An apparent show of bluster to intimidate other supporters of the US Navy. Not the US that has been mocking China with freedom of navigation operations (FONOPs) reported Eurasian times.

The Pentagon controls one of the most powerful arsenals of weapons that any country owns. China has more ships and missiles that complicate an American counter-attack. If the US Military beats China in getting a premium weapon and Beijing will be outclassed.

The PLA's tendency to broadcast and advertise every single military advantage they possess. They've reversed even the UH-60 Black Hawk, but stealth technology is not high on their cyber-espionage list.

One lethal new aircraft B-21 Stealth Bomber that will be used once developed and tested. In the South China Sea, its long-range will allow it to strike long distances and even targets mainland China.

The deadly plane, according to Northrop Grumman, is in several important stages of development. US Air Force bosses want 180 of these undetectable bombers ready to fly soon. It will come in handy for the US if China wants tensions to escalate more.

Initial orders for the one of a kind-bomber is for the exclusive use of American forces. More are wanted as General Arnold Bunch said more squadron are needed, thus the 180 for the squadrons planned. Bunch added the B-21 bombers will be upgradeable and will be in use for a long time.

In operation is the stealth F-35s in use and saw combat already. Adding the B-21 will add more punch to the US Air Force, working with F-35s. One shortcoming of the F-35 is the range where the stealth bomber comes in.

Stealth wise the upcoming bomber will be cutting edge and will be almost invisible with long-range striking capacity. Unleashed on China like a firestorm that circumvents their missile defenses. The US Air Force will be the knife's edge in a conflict.

It will be the F-35 attacking close missile batteries and be undetected but no range for inland targets. The bombers have the stealth and reach to go in further to attack.

Military planners envision the two stealth platforms of the B-21 and F-35 working together in tandem, as plans by experts like the Air Force's Rapid Capabilities Office, Randy Walden. His job is to find out what works best with the two combat platforms. Another is how far the B-21 program has progressed.

Initial testbeds are getting built with all the components needed to assemble the first plane. Aircraft programs are always perfect from the start; the B-21 Raider will be ready soon for testing. It is the latest in high-tech bombers, part of the Long-Range Strike Bomber (LRS-B) program.

The next US administration will have world-class weapons like the B-2 and F-35 if China wants to escalate tensions.

