The scheduled preliminary competition at six Australian Open tuneup events was called off. The isolated Australian Open players extended their stay in Melbourne quarantine hotels after a hotel worker tested positive with coronavirus.

The isolated Australian Open Players initially prepared for the first Grand Slam tournament of the year, set to start on Monday, but due to the discovery of the infection, they must isolate themselves at their designated hotels until they have tested negative for the virus.

Tennis Australia mentioned in a statement that they would work with everyone involved in the testing and facilitate it as quickly as possible.

They also reminded the public that all of the matches initially scheduled on Thursday is already postponed.

On Wednesday, Daniel Andrews, the premier of the Victoria state called a late-night news conference, wherein he made an announcement regarding the case.

He also added that before the announcement, they have determined the infection with sufficient precautionary measure and mentioned that the newly imposed coronavirus restrictions could impact hundreds of individuals participating and involved with the Australian Open.

He also clarified that the ongoing testing and contact tracing, which is part of their protocol, has no impact on the tournament proper.

Moreover, aside from the isolated Australian Open players, coaches, and officials who quarantined at the Grand Hyatt hotel in Melbourne were considered casual contacts of the 26-year-old hotel worker who is positive for coronavirus. They are required to stay in their hotels until they tested negative for the virus.

Also, based on the hotel's advertising, it has 550 rooms, which include 25 premium suites, which means that hundreds of individuals involved in the Australian Open could be forced back into isolation, CNN reported.

Some experts that the Australian government's handling to the tournament will be a major factor in tournaments in the future.

Organizers of the Australian Open are still finalizing the details regarding the number of players that would have undergone isolation.

Also, all individuals in the city will be required to wear masks while indoors.

On a daily basis, the Australian Open plan anticipates up to 30,000 spectators at Melbourne Park for the first major and the two-week Grand Slam event of the year, and there was still no change on the plan despite the discovery of an infected individual, Sports Illustrated reported.

On the other hand, upon arrival in Australia, every individual must undergo a mandatory 14-day quarantine based on the regulations imposed against coronavirus.

According to ESPN, For the Australian Open, three hotels were used in Melbourne for the huge volume of players that needs to be quarantined and had other secure accommodation and facilities in Adelaide, which is a South Australia state, for some of the biggest stars of the world of tennis, like Naomi Osaka, Serena Williams, Novak Djokovic, and Rafael Nadal.

Premier Daniel Andrews also ensured the players' safety as they were tested daily during their quarantine and were not allowed to leave their respective hotels without having any proof that they are negative of the virus.

He assured the public that the case is currently handled well and they already know what to do in times like this.

