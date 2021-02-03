The pre-planned four-day vacation with employees of her flower shop approved by a judge did not only allow a Capitol Riot suspect to go on Mexico Vacation but also face strong criticism to enter a federal court.

The United States District Court in Washington, D.C. was asked by a woman from Midland, Texas, Jenny Cudd, if the Capitol Riot suspect can leave the U.S. and travel to Riviera Maya in Mexico as she described the trip as a work-related bonding retreat for her and her employees.

Request Granted

With no previous convictions, Cudd denied any wrongdoing, however, she has been charged with two misdemeanor offenses in relation to her participation in the Capitol riot, which includes disorderly conduct and entering a federal building without permission.

Attorney Farheen Siddiqui, the lawyer of Cudd told the court that Ms. Cudd has appeared at her scheduled appearances in court, has remained in contact with pretrial probation, as ordered, and also remains in constant contact with her attorney. That is why she mentioned that there is no reason not to grant her client's request.

After the report of USA Today, regarding the request that was granted, criticisms on the said decision flooded social media.

Former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julián Castro even wrote that a Texas woman is granted permission to go on vacation in Mexico after engaging in an insurrection at the capitol.

He also shared that he thinks there are two systems of justice in America, as another Capitol rioter was deported to Mexico after exhibiting full cooperation with the FBI, witnessing a massacre in El Paso.

The former Housing secretary was referring to an undocumented migrant who was deported last week because of unpaid traffic tickets, but she was used as a witness after being present at a mass shooting at Walmart in El Paso, Texas, in 2019.

Moreover, the CEO of the Martin Luther King Jr. Center for Nonviolent Social Change, Bernice King, posted on Twitter that living in a nation where some justify the murder of George Floyd by a police officer's vicious knee, but Jenny Cudd, a Capitol Riot suspect was permitted to go on vacation.

Even Shannon Watts, the founder of an anti-gun group, 'Moms Demand Action,' was also acritical of the federal court decision to allow Cudd to go on vacation.

According to Newsweek, in a reported interview, Cudd expressed that on January 8, as for her, she had done nothing wrong during the riot as she mentioned that she just went inside the Capitol legally and she did not take any action that hurt anybody or even destroy any property at the Capitol.

She also added that what the public is doing is canceling her rights, as she only stood up for what she believes is right, and even emphasized that she would do it again in a heartbeat.

As of the moment, social media is still weighing the said decision with critical comments both for the court and Cudd, but the U.S. magistrate who gave the permission to travel to Capitol Riot suspect has not been named in media reports.



