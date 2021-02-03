President Joe Biden stated in a call with House Democrats that he was open to transferring $1,400 payments to a smaller cluster of Americans in the next series of COVID-19 relief legislation and changing his overall price tag of $1.9 trillion.

Biden on Monday addressed House Democrats he would not alter the amount of the $1,400 payments proposal. He remarked that people had been vowed with that amount.

$1400 Direct Payments for Smaller Groups

The president stated he would consider limiting the direct payments to lower-income individuals as Republicans previously proposed.

According to Biden, "We can't walk away from an additional $1,400 in direct checks, because people need it. I'm not going to start my administration by breaking a promise to people. We can better target the number -- I'm OK with that," reported The New York Times.

His comments came as Democrats set forth with their budget resolution in Congress. They laid the foundation to use a procedural tactic that could eventually enable them to push through Biden's sweeping pandemic aid plan without GOP support.

Biden remarked he would consider tackling the payments differently from the previous two waves of direct aid to Americans. Democratic and Republican members have questioned whether the $1,400 worth of stimulus checks he proposes will be transferred to people who do not need the help.

Compromise on the Eligibility

The president was willing to compromise on eligibility of Americans who would receive the coronavirus package.

Biden conveyed the message to the House Democratic Caucus. White House press secretary Jen Psaki confirmed that his flexibility on not paying the full $1,400 to Americans beyond a certain income level.

According to Psaki, "Further targeting means not the size of the check, it means the income level of people who receive the check. That's something that has been under discussion. There hasn't been a conclusion, but certainly he's open to discussion," reported Yahoo News.

Biden said he was not willing to reduce the standard $1,400 checks, which phase out based on income totals, that were outlined in his COVID-19 relief package, according to participants on the call. Democratic senators said after a subsequent meeting that they were in agreement toward pursuing a "big and bold" package, reported Bloomberg.

Months Until Stimulus Checks Arrive

While the $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief plan proposes a third series of stimulus checks of $1,400 for most Americans, it could be months until the stimulus checks arrive, according to analysts.

Named the American Rescue Plan, the price tag for the relief package is facing backlash from a number of Republican lawmakers, who resisted Democratic efforts to pass a $2 trillion bill in 2020.

Psaki stated Biden is not anticipating the final package to look exactly like his proposal. She remarked Biden knows that it is part of the legislative process.

He told House Democrats during a private call on Wednesday that rebating his $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan down to the $618 billion proposal 10 Senate Republicans was not under consideration.

He later met with Senate Democrats in the Oval Office, where he anticipated that a number of Republicans would come on board.

