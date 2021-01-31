A vampire house is for sale, and people are open mouthed with a terrifying wine cellar attracting attention. One word for a home that Dracula would live in is fabulously scary.

Houses are usually functional and rare catches the eye like this house in Salt Lake, anything but mundane.

Dracula's home with a serious twist

The property in question is a home that has five bedrooms and costs £2.7 million. For those looking for something in the eccentric vein, this is just the right house. Many who've seen the interior is nothing short of amazed, and the owner added a swimming pool that should be seen. It has made waves online, as reported by the Mirror UK.

Anyone with the money for this unusually "one of a kind" home is fortunate. Those who have seen the picture of this home are speechless.

The pictures of the property in Salt Lake County, Utah, is on social media, amazed at what was shown inside. One word for the place is speechless for what it offers the lucky owner.

Impressions on the property

According to Zillow, which calls the home a "premiere luxury estate" reserved for those who can genuinely afford it. Just by everything inside will not be cheap.

While on Twitter, users have called it a combo of a medieval castle, an Mc Mansion, and a Themed hotel on the Vegas Strip, and one called it terrifying.

so this house is terrifying pic.twitter.com/2o2dBHmli3 — hazel basil (@hayzul_nut) January 19, 2021

People are talking about the interior

One of the hottest points of discussion is how the unique interior elicits so many opinions from people only. Everyone has a unique view of how the inside of the "vampire house" looks.

Also read: Federal Execution of Dustin John Higgs Delayed by Judge Because of COVID-19

One compared the interior inside like a set placed in a '90s-style point-and-click adventure game. Saying living in a video game-like house would be cool.

Another said the 12-year-old inside the person would design a vampire mansion on a Sims game.

Certain remarks from another viewer haughtily criticized rich people as not okay.

Still more were amazed, and one fan thought the house was fantastic but not to own it. Instead, he said it would be the right place for a good old murder mystery.

The piece de resistance: a lagoon pool

One of the most striking parts of the residence for sale is the eccentrically designed lagoon pool. Located inside the house, and it appears that it is stone carved by the designer. It does not end there as a tree is planted on the side.

All the design cues and motifs are unique and incredible, with dark stone walls that look out of this world. Added to the whole inspiration is a basketball hoop and jacuzzi for a normal look?

A mini-castle face for an eccentric home

Outside, the appearance is that of a small castle, with gothic interiors and landscaping to incredible perfection. The size of the real estate is huge for a small family to live in.

People cannot miss the wine cellar that is made to look like a cave. There is a home cinema while theatres are closed for the moment. More motifs and surprises await the next owner.

If this vampire house is okay with all the surprises, look it up and see why it is such a viral home online.

Related article: Not All Maine Businesses Eligible for PPP Loans Round Two by January 11

@ 2018 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.