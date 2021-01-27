After doctors shared a more effective way of detecting the virus, social media users and travelers squirm over the invasive procedure as China has begun using 'rectal swabs' to test those who were considered at high risk of contracting COVID-19 based on a report of the state television.

According to Washington Post, Chinese officials coming from the neighborhoods with confirmed coronavirus cases have shared that rectal swabs were executed on those individuals with a high risk of acquiring the virus as broadcaster China Central Television (CCTV) confirmed the newest method of testing.

CCTV also mentioned that even those individuals who were designated in quarantine facilities have also undergone the test.

In recent weeks, small or experts called a localized outbreak have seen in multiple cities in the Northern portion of China which is sealed off from the rest of the country. This prompted mass testing campaigns, which up until this moment have mostly been conducted using throat or nasal swabs

Li Tongzeng, a senior doctor from the YouAn Hospital in Beijing shared the state TV that the rectal swabs method can increase the detection rate of infected individuals as traces of the virus linger longer in the anus compared to in the respiratory tract.

Rectal Swabs: Invasive

Twitter-like social media platform, Weibo, which is popular among the people of China gathered mixed reactions as users reacted to the rectal swab method with a mix of horror and mirth.

A user of the Twitter-like social media platform even wrote that he felt lucky for returning to China earlier and avoided the latest detecting method.

Another user also shared his comment regarding the rectal swab with a laughing emoticon that despite having low harm on the body, still, you can experience extreme humiliation.

Other individuals who had undergone the procedure chimed also in the dark humor as a Weibo user joked that he has done two rectal swabs, and every time he did one, he had to do a throat swab afterward, and he was scared that the nurse would forget to use a new swab, GMA News Online reported.

On Sunday, Chinese state TV shared that the rectal swabs would not be executed and used widely compared to other methods, as the technique was not convenient.

Moreover, as cases rise across the world, China has imposed stricter requirements regarding the international arrivals on the country as an effort in keeping the domestic transmission as close to zero.

Due to the Lunar New Year period, the country has also tightened its domestic restrictions as Beijing has announced that individuals from medium or high-risk areas will be prohibited from entering the city starting Thursday to reduce the risk of virus transmission, The Guardian reported.

In addition, international arrivals into the country must have multiple negative test results before can proceed to quarantine for at least 14 days in a designated hotel on arrival.

Moreover, other cities and regions in China have already imposed additional home observation requirements that should be followed in order to be cleared from coronavirus.

