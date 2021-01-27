Aside from injuring at least 30 individuals, the Fultondale tornado ripped through the area on Monday night which resulted in the death of a teenager and left a path of massive destruction in its wake.

According to the New York Times, Jefferson County Superintendent Dr. Walter Gonsoulin shared that the teenager who was killed was a 14-year-old ninth-grader in the area.

Gonsoulin also added that they are also currently determining as to how many students may be homeless after the Futondale tornado.

Due to the massive damage to the Fulton High School, officials doubt that the students can return to their classrooms this year.

Based on the information given by Fultondale Mayor Larry Holcomb, the said tornado hit the northern portion of Jefferson County city around 10:30 p.m., which is a quarter-mile wide swath after touching down near Interstate 65.

Holcomb also added that it then moved northeast towards Fultondale High School where there is currently substantial damage.

Aside from the educational facility, several businesses, such as Hampton Inn and Hurst Towing were destroyed, as well as most businesses in between.

At around 7 a.m., the Fultondale mayor mentioned that they are planning to search homes in the Carson Road area, AL.com reported.

Justin McKenzie, the Fultondale Fire Chief, who spoke to the 10 a.m. press conference shared that 30 individuals had been injured, and 18 among them were taken to hospitals nearby.

McKenzie also added that six individuals who were trapped in homes had been rescued.

The Fultondale Fire Chief also mentioned that in their area, they were experienced in this kind of weather condition, as he referenced his statement to the tornado outbreak which happened on April 27, 2011.

According to the NWS or the National Weather Service, that day in 2011, Fultondale also caught the tail end of an EF-4 tornado that ripped across the state of Alabama from Tuscaloosa, which killed 65 individuals and injured 1,500 along a damaged path of more than 80 miles long, NBC reported.

McKenzie also stated that they knew exactly what to do and when to do it, but they just do not like to do it.

Joe Knight, the Jefferson County Commissioner shared during the press conference that the storm came with little warning but left much work to be done.

Knight also emphasized that it is devastating.

The Jefferson County Commissioner also stated that they are going to have some kind of shelter for some of their people because their houses were destroyed by the tornado and they have no place to go.

He also added that it is tough to go and see them sitting on their front porch and especially the look on their face as many of them are still in shock, but he also stated that they are going to get this through but it will take a while.

Moreover, Knight also shared that the Fultondale High School had sustained extensive damage, and it does not look good.

He also added that for the 650 students, they will have a place for them to go, as he believes that it is a great community, great surrounding communities and he knows that everybody will step up.

