A wealthy couple hires flight to Yukon to get COVID-19 vaccine doses from the indigenous community. They were fined for their jumping the distribution of the vaccine.

The couple went to the remote community of Beaver Creek to get vaccines for them. Many of the inhabitants are part of the White River First Nation.

Reactions of Authorities

Locals in the community were surprised by the couple who looked out of town especially when they said they were workers at a local motel and get ahead of the coronavirus vaccines line to protect the vulnerable indigenous elders. This activity made them wary of the strangers in town, reported MSN.

Authorities got wind they took a private plane to Yukon, which is very isolated, and they were identified as casino executive Rodney Baker, 55, and his wife, Ekaterina Baker, a 32-year-old actress. Ekaterina is an actress who has 2020 movies to her credit. Her husband is a successful casino magnate, outlets in Canada reported their excursion.

Unfortunately, the Bakers had violated pandemic regulations like how they acquire the doses. One of them is quarantine guidelines ($900); no comment was taken from them yet. They wanted to get their shots first.

According to British Columbia solicitor general, Mike Farnworth remarked last Monday that they expressed entitlement and no moral compass. He gave these remarks to the Vancouver Sun.

Reports say that Baker earned a hefty $10.6 million in 2019 as CEO and president of the Great Canadian Gaming Corp., which owns about 20 Canadian casinos. Still, the CEO was probed for money laundering resigning last Sunday, where he was charged by a probe. Great Canadian disavowed the CEO for suspected illegal activities. This wealthy couple hires flight to Yukon makes the probe more critical.

White River locals speak up

Many in town think the fines given for the Bakers violations is too light; they should get harsher penalties for fooling local authorities. Saying to the Washington Post that it was a small price for the moneyed couple should be bigger.

Chief Angela Demit stated that the locals weren't happy to be considered naive; they would know the couple's intentions despite being predominantly indigenous.

Demit remarked that Yukon health workers made trips to Canadian rural areas and giving vaccines to people as they go. Beaver Creek and the White River First Nation are priorities because they were located in far outposts given their limited access to an elderly and high-risk population and health care.

Why the Bakers were charged

The couple flew in last week but is supposed to quarantine in a local hotel for two weeks in Whitehorse. Instead of following the local rules on COVID, they flew to Beaver Creek last Thursday. Shots of the Moderna vaccine were given to individuals who weren't only from rural Yukon, other were from parts of Canada too.

Anyone can come in and get the immunization shot because a mobile clinic needs no papers like residency, said Minister John Streicker of the Yukon Community Services.

How the Bakers were caught

Representatives from the vaccination clinic asked if the Bakers were from the Motel staff and learned they weren't. They were intercepted when they checked out of the hotel and leaving for their residence.

When a wealthy couple hires flight to Yukon and gets vaccines ahead of others, there should be more penalties.

