A family goes through the shock of their lives when their mother returns to care home days after dying from COVID-19. They had heard she was buried because of the infection; her family was relieved to see her alive.

Truth can be stranger than fiction, but one woman's supposed death was taken hard by her family. Usually, getting sick with the coronavirus is a one-way trip.

A matriarch has risen nines days after her death

The family of 85-year-old Rogelia Blanco got the worst news that can be heard; that she passed away. One of the many victims of the coronavirus rampage in Spain took the lives of many elderly. Rogelia was supposed to be one of the many victims, reported the Mirror.

Several days later, after she was supposed to have died and buried. She was at the institution where she was staying-seeing the older woman brought a jolt and shock to see her again.

Rogelia did not know they just grieved her passing a few days ago. She was in good spirits and happy to be back home after told she was buried.

Getting dead and all mixed up!

According to who processed the bodies, the pensioner was supposed to have died about nine days ago and mourned had made a literal "grave error." She had been mistaken for another older woman just like here.

The official explanation why Rogelia was listed as dead by accident is a mix up in the names by those concerned with the matter when she returns to the care home when thought to die of COVID-19.

On January 13, Rogelia Blanco's name got confused with another virus fatality; she had to be buried the next day. Her family was saddened that they could not see her one more time; her passing was poorly taken.

Even if the family wanted to see her the last time, when someone dies from COVID, no one could see the dead one more time. La Voz de Galicia stated this.

Details of her return from the dead

After hearing of her passing ten days ago, her family saw her fit and healthy at the care home, located in Xove, northern Spain. Her spouse never expected to see her again, and he was happy.

Raman Blanco lived at the same home with his wife and was relieved it was the other occupant who died, not her. Seeing Rogelia alive was unbelievable, according to Raman.

Whose mistake was it to tag the wrong person dead?

San Rosendo Foundation, who managed the care home explained the mistaken identity came after Rogelia got COVID and later moved to another care home that had others positive with the virus as a precaution.

The paper La Voz de Galicia paper mentioned that two older women were placed in the same room.

Both of the elderly residents got placed in Os Gozos residency in Pereiro de Aguiar, about 223km (138 miles), far from Vove, last December 29, said the outlet.

Processing the transfer with the wrong identification from Xove to Pereiro de Aguiar, they identified the wrong person dead on January 13. Apologies were given for the error after the woman returns to the care home after thought dead from COVID-19.

