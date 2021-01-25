Four men were sentenced for human trafficking of Vietnamese in the UK, charged with manslaughter. The illegal aliens died during transport and never got to see their new lives. Instead, their lives ended.

Vietnamese smuggled in by human traffickers is profitable for those willing to bring illegal aliens for a fee. The promise of a new life in another country is too good to pass up.

In the instance of 39 Vietnamese who were smuggled in 2019, things would end badly for them. Several men, women, and children would meet their deaths inside an airtight shipping container. All the occupants would run out of air and choke, never leaving the container that became a steel coffin, reported NTD.

There were four men involved in the manslaughter of the Vietnamese nationals, who were supposed to bring them to the last leg of their new life in the UK. They were sentenced by the courts for their participation in the crime.

What the police found inside the container

When the authorities discovered the victims inside their steel coffin, two of them were 15 years old. The bodies were found in a truck that is located in an industrial estate in east London. Revealing the crime was a great shock to both Britain and Vietnam.

Unexpectedly is discovering human traffic that causes poor people in Asia, Africa, and the Middle East to enter countries like the UK illegally. This illicit global activity gives a good profit because these nationals have nothing to lose. They see the west as far better than staying home. This is why the human trafficking of Vietnamese in the UK exists.

Inside the container, oxygen was running out, and some tried to get out but were locked in, no escape for those lucky enough to call loved ones with their last breaths until the end. When the authorities found them, all of them were lying about inside.

The accused traffickers

According to Judge Nigel Sweeney, the Vietnamese died a slow death courtesy of the one's responsibility. Judge Sweeney jailed seven men who participated in the illegal activity. The people smuggling gang were given 92 years in all; they were convicted at London's Old Bailey criminal court.

The judge added the human smuggling operation is very sophisticated, going on a long time. The smugglers' profit is hundreds of thousands of pounds-one reason why these individuals favor it.

Identity of the people smugglers

Four men were charged and convicted of manslaughter and immigration offenses by the court. They are Ronan Hughes, an Irish national, 41, the driver of the lorry when they got caught. The brain of the operation is unidentified, who got 20 years for himself. Last is Romanian Gheorghe Nica, 44, and one of the bosses who got 27 years in jail.

A Northern Irishman, Maurice Robinson, 26, who drove the truck wherein the aliens died, got 13 years. Another driver, Eamonn Harrison, 24, a Briton who drove the container van to Zeebrugge's Belgian port where the victims pass to get to the UK. He got an 18-years for his involvement too.

The aliens' deaths were mourned, but human trafficking of Vietnamese in the UK should stop.

