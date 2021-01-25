Former President Trump Would Not Consider Launching Third Party, Adviser Says

Former President Donald J. Trump is still committed to reelecting Republicans. However, he is not considering launching a third party at the moment, as per a senior Trump adviser, while noting things could change.

Jason Million, a senior campaign advisor of Trump, said that the former President made his goal clear: to win back the Senate and the House for Republicans in 2022. Miller added that there is nothing that is actively planning regarding an effort outside that goal.

However, according to CNN, Miller noted that it's up to Republican senators to become more serious, referencing Trump's upcoming Senate impeachment trial. Last week several Trump advisers confirmed he contemplates launching a third party, but those advisers change their statement saying the idea is not severe.

On Sunday evening. A separate adviser noted to CNN that the former President talked about making a third party for decades. Many Republicans expressed confidence that the party will acquit Trump in a charge he was accused of inciting the deadly insurrection at stopping President Joe Biden's electoral win.

Republicans won't join Democrats in convicting and barring Trump

Republicans sharply grew against the proceedings after Democratic leaders announced they would kick off the process to start the impeachment trial. The party made clear that they virtually saw no chance that 17 Republicans would join with 50 Democrats in convicting Trump and barring him from running again for office.

More than a dozen GOP senators made it clear through interviews that most Republicans are likely to acquit the former President. Meanwhile, few are at risk of flipping to convict Trump unless more evidence will emerge or political dynamics within their party changed. Republicans believe the arguments that claim the proceedings are unconstitutional will allow them out of convicting Trump.

Will Trump attempt a comeback?

According to Daily Mail, Trump reportedly is not moving forward with his plans in creating a 'MAGA Party' as he does not believe he will be impeached. The former Presidents previously told people that the third-party could give him leverage in preventing Republican senators from voting to convict him next month in the Senate trial.

New York Times correspondent Maggie Haberman revealed that sources claim Trump believes there are 'fewer votes to convict than there would have been if the vote was held almost immediately after January 6."

On Wednesday. Trump said farewell to Washington, but he also hinted regarding returning despite a legacy of chaos, as per AL. At Joint Base Andrews in Maryland, where Trump walked across a red carpet and boarded Air Force One to fly to Florida, he told his supporters, "So just a goodbye. We love you. We will be back in some form."

