After discovering the dead bodies of five individuals, including an unborn child, on Sunday, the mayor of the city called the incident an act of mass murder.

The identities and ages of the found victims were not released, and a motive was not immediately known.

Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett emphasized that the shooting had brought terror to their community.

Hogsett mentioned to the report during an interview that Indianapolis that morning was targeted with an act of depravity. It has become all too common around the country and will never cease to shock the conscience.

The Indianapolis Mayor also mentioned that the gathered evidence so far suggested that the killings were not linked to the confluence of guns, substance abuse, and poverty in the city, a problem that officials had been addressing for years.

According to NBC News, a police spokesman shared that the police have found the first victim, a male juvenile, at around 4 a.m. local time, suffering from gunshot wounds northeast of downtown Indianapolis.

Officers later discovered the bodies of five individuals at home, which is less than half-mile away.

The police spokesman also shared that a pregnant woman was taken to a hospital, but she and her unborn child were pronounced dead.

The juvenile victim was expected to survive.

Police Chief Randal Taylor shared to the reporters that the incident, which is considered by the city mayor as an 'act of mass murder', did not appear to be random as they are currently investigating the connections between the victims.

Taylor also mentioned that as of the moment, no suspect had been identified, and there is a possibility of having more than one shooter.

The Shooting Incident

A wave of violence in Indianapolis occurred between 11:30 p.m. Saturday and 4 a.m. Sunday morning as at least seven individuals were shot.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting incident resulted in two individuals in critical condition, two in serious condition, three are considered to be stable and six are declared dead, Fox59 reported.

The police also mentioned that the first shooting incident occurred in the 3300 block of N. Gladstone Avenue late Saturday near 11:30 p.m., as a man was shot and in serious condition as a result of his injuries, The Indianapolis Star reported.

Moreover, at 1:10 a.m., police also reported that a man who was suffering from a gunshot during that time walked into IU Health Methodist Hospital.

Based on an update, the man was already in stable condition. However, no crime scene was determined.

A man was critically shot at 7000 Graham Road at a McDonald's drive-thru at around 2 a.m.

At 3:17 a.m., three individuals walked into a hospital suffering from gunshot wounds, as the police mentioned that one of the victims was critical. At the same time, the other two were considered stable.

The seventh victim of the night was found at around 3:45 a.m. in the 3300 block of E. 36th Street.

The police shared that the victim was in serious condition and being transported to Riley Children's Hospital.

The law enforcement at the 36th Street scene then moved to the nearby Adams Street and began another investigation into a shooting that left six individuals dead.

@ 2018 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.