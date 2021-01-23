A new Tinder-style application from Australia has been launched by a fertility company for couples and singles dreaming of becoming parents.

The Addam app is a new Tinder-style app launched to enable couples or singles to choose their sperm donors. A Queensland-based clinic, City Fertility, created the app. It allows users to swipe and explore potential candidates and even use filters to specify their ideal personality, eye color, height, and medical history of the donor, as per Daily Mail.

The medical director for City Fertility New South Wales, Dr. Devora Lieberman, said soon-to-be-parents could use the Tinder-style app to decrease pressure when choosing a donor.

Dr. Lieberman added that those who need sperm donors, trying and achieving a pregnancy could have a stressful time, affecting both emotions and physicality. The Addam app aims to help people in finding and choosing a sperm donor for anyone. It also offers free donor search functionalities.

Parents-to-be can choose their prospective donor

However, the app also has a limit on how many offspring a donor can give. The parent-wanna-be who will use the app can swipe through the donors and then register online to see each person's full profiles.

Only three donors can be put in a created shortlist, and once the couple or a person is decided, they could schedule an appointment to meet with a fertility specialist.

As they meet Australian regulations, the donors can be from Australia or overseas. City Fertility clinics are located in New South Wales, Queensland, and Victoria.

The Victorian Assisted Reproductive Treatment Authority reported that sperm donors had dropped by 21 percent within the previous year last month. There were 3,262 sperm donor cycles recorded in 2018, with the average age of women around 34 years old, according to the Australian New Zealand Assisted Reproductive Database (ANZARD).

The City Clinic launched the Australia-first app to provide a swipeable database of donors. The Addam app resembled the famous dating app Tinder, wherein users can swipe to show their willingness to proceed with an option.

The Addam app provides access to a bank of more than 100 registered donors in Australia and overseas. Potential recipients like couples or individuals can narrow searches by choosing their preferred physical attributes, according to 7News.

Essential Baby reported that the Addam app is available for anyone to use, but those who wish to use the donor sperm will be treated through the clinic.

Dr. Lieberman said that once the donor is chosen, it will be a reasonably straightforward process and done relatively quickly.

