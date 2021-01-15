Health and technology groups are working together to develop a digital COVID-19 vaccination passport to allow airlines, businesses, and countries to see if a person received the vaccine. The coalition, including Microsoft and Oracle, claims the system would help people return to work, travel, and education.

On Thursday, the Vaccination Credential Initiative announced that it is a formulation technology that will confirm vaccinations, like with some government requiring people to provide proof of their COVID-19 shots before entering a country.

The organization hopes that the innovation will let people "show their health status and safely travel for the purpose of work or studies while protecting their data privacy." The initiative includes tech giants such as Oracle, Microsoft, and U.S. nonprofit Mayo Clinic. They are using the work from member Commons Project's international digital data, which verifies an individual has tested negative for the coronavirus, as per the Financial Times.

In partnership with the Rockefeller Foundation, the Commons Project's technology will be used by three major airline alliances. According to The Hill via MSN, the coalition has reportedly been in talks with several governments to build a program and require either negative tests or proof of vaccination before entering, the chief executive of The Commons Project Paul Meyer told the Times.

Meyer said in a release that the Vaccination Credential Initiative aims to empower people with digital access to their vaccination records so they can use tools to return to school, work safely, or travel while ensuring their data privacy.

The vaccine record could be placed in a digital wallet or a physical QR code

People who have been vaccinated receive a piece of paper as a confirmation of their vaccination. But Meyer said the coalition could develop a digital certificate through electronic medical records. Patients will be allowed to keep their data secure while having an available copy in a digital wallet or a physical QR code to help regulate who will see their information.

The Vaccination Credential Initiative expects businesses, including event planners and universities, will require people to provide proof of vaccination, as per the Times.

In a statement, the executive vice president of Oracle's Global Business Units, Mike Sicilia, said the passport "needs to be as accessible as online banking."

"We are committed in workinf closely with medical and techlonogy communities, as well as global governments, in ensuring people will have secure access to this data where and when they need it," Sicilia added.

According to CNBC, the coalition will also try to develop new standards of confirming if a person has or has not been inoculated against the coronavirus. Citizens have previously used vaccination booklets to track their travel vaccines, but officials rarely ask to check them.

Executive vice president and general manager at enterprise software firm Salesforce, Bill Patterson, said his company wants to help "organizations in customizing all aspects of vaccination management and integrate with the the coalition member's offerings to help all people get back to public life."

