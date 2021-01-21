The TV special of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamila Harris's inauguration featured musical performances, touching tributes, and appearances from many A-list stars, including the new first and second families.

Notable Moments from the Inauguration Day

Bruce Springsteen commenced the festivities with a rendition of his song "Land of Hope and Dreams" outside the Lincoln Memorial.

"Big wheels roll through fields/Where sunlight streams/Meet me in a land of hope and dreams," Springsteen sang prior to Tom Hanks appearing to host the event, reported People.

"Scandal" alum Tony Goldwyn, who starred as President Fitzgerald Grant (and Olivia Pope's soul mate) on the long-running Shondaland show, hosted the virtual Inauguration Day parade. While some lauded the idea of including "Inaugural woke bae Tony" in the festivities, some people were less convinced that it was the right move. "Not Tony Goldwyn participating in the inaugural parade.... Olivia Pope come get Fitz please," begged a user, reported Wonderwall.

Nowhere in the ceremony was reportedly more powerfully felt than during Amanda Gorman's poetry reading. Gorman, who was named the United States' first youth poet laureate in 2017, read her poem "The Hill We Climb" in one of the ceremony's most indelible moments.

The presidential inauguration had no crowds and no outgoing president.

The primetime special entitled "Celebrating America" involved appearances by Katy Perry, Eva Longoria, John Legend, and more musicians and was hosted by Tom Hanks.

Joe Biden and Kamila Harris' inauguration made history for a myriad of reasons. Biden is the oldest person inducted as president, while Harris is the first female US vice president.

Former President Donald Trump flew to private life in Florida, with his last Air Force One trip tuned in to Biden's inauguration on TV.

Also Read: Biden's Stimulus Plan to Benefit the Unemployed, Students, Low Wage Earners

The noon-time ascension of the 46th President of the United States arrived with poetry, trumpets, Lady Gaga singing the national anthem, and Garth Brooks singing "Amazing Grace."

According to Biden, in his sober remarks, "Democracy has prevailed. We must end this uncivil war," reported The Star.

At 10 PM, a display of fireworks over Washington, DC, closed out the Inauguration Day festivities. President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden stood on the Blue Room balcony hovering over the White House South Lawn watching the fireworks.

Fireworks went off over the White House and National Mall on Wednesday evening as the star-studded "Celebrating America" event came to an astonishing close. The mostly all-virtual event proffered an evening of socially distanced music that replaced the traditional bevy of balls.

"Celebrating America" featured Bruce Springsteen, John Legend, Jon Bon Jovi, Demi Lovato, the Foo Fighters, Lin-Manuel Miranda, and Justin Timberlake, among others.

Jennifer Lopez, glowing in an all-white ensemble and accompanied by the US Marine Band, descended the staircase to perform a rendition of "This Land Is Your Land" and "America the Beautiful."

Former President Barack Obama, former first lady Michelle Obama, and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi were present in the scaled-down and heavily secured event.

Related Article: Biden Launches New Twitter Account, Clashes With Twitter's Decision

@ 2018 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.