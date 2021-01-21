Did "The Simpsons" predicted Kamala Harris becoming the US vice president? That's what the cartoon oracles struck this time.

Did Lisa Simpsons foresee Harris' becoming the US vice president?

After several months of receiving props for predicting Trump's presidency, another episode" of "The Simpsons" is believed to have foreseen the momentous political event: Kamala Harris becomes the US Vice-President.

According to NY Post, fans invoked the 2,000 episodes of the famous comedy series, "Bart to the Future," in which Lisa Simpson became the first female US president. The connection seemed rather tenuous on its face as it's not even the same position. However, Lisa wears the same purple ensemble that Kamala Harris wore during the Wednesday inauguration, including the pearl earrings and necklace.

Alongside a composite of Vice-President Harris and her cartoon doppelganger, a fan on Twitter gushed, "Kamala Harris really is Lisa Simpson and I'm all for it."

Another wrote that Kamala Harris reminds her of Lisa Simpson as they have almost the same outfit. The resemblance made others think the Vice-President might have stolen from the show.

'The Simpsons' Predicted Kamala Harris' Inauguration Outfit

'The Simpsons' series aired an episode titled "Bart to the Future" (Season 11, Episode 17) almost 21 years ago. The episode portrays Bart dreaming that Lisa becomes the first "straight" female President of the U.S., as per Exclaim. Lisa Simpsons dons an outfit almost the same as the purple one Kamala Harris wore at the Capitol during the inauguration ceremony.

Besides, the episode happened also to exist where Donald Trump was the most recent President. Aside from Kamala Harris' outfit prediction, it also appears that the show predicted Tom Hanks' hosting appearance at the virtual inauguration parade aired last night.

Previously, the long-running cartoon foresaw everything from the Disney-Fox merger, Lady Gaga's Super Bowl halftime show, the end of Game of Thrones, murder hornets, and the coronavirus pandemic, and recently, the controversy surrounding Rob Philips, Ontario finance minister.

In 'The Simpsons, ' Lisa wore pearls and earrings and a purple jacket, seemingly the same as Harris' outfit who chooses the same color for significant events as her way to honor the first black woman to be elected to the United States Congress, Shirley Chrisholm. Meanwhile, Harris' way of wearing pearls was also her signature accessory to honor her Howard University sorority Alpha Cappa Alpha, according to The News.

Kamala Harris made history for becoming the US vice president

A Kamala Harris swore on Wednesday as President Joe Biden's vice president. She also made history for becoming the first black American woman and the first Asian American to hold the second-highest US office.

Harris, 56, is seen to be the contender for the Democratic Party's 2024 presidential nomination. Biden should decide not to seek a second term, as per Business World via MSN. However, Harris would weigh in publicly on such speculation.

For the past four years, Kamala Harris has been a US senator from California. She shattered many glass ceilings and served as San Francisco's first female district attorney. Harris is also California's first woman of color who has been elected as attorney general.

