Kamala Harris Plagiarized MLK Jr. said his niece, who alleged that the democrat didn't correctly credit her uncle's words. Harris used it in her interviews and appropriated it for herself.

Kamala Harris Plagiarized MLK Jr.

Dr. Alveda King, the niece of the late civil rights leader Martin Luther King, Jr., alleged that Harris used and plagiarized the anecdote. It was mentioned in a television interview and used without proper credit.

In October last year, she was interviewed by Elle Magazine, wherein she related a story as a toddler in a civil rights protest. Her parent was trying to soothe the antsy toddler and asked what she desired most. As an answer, she said "Fweedom" and, in doing so, plagiarized the statement, reported Newsweek.

Many social media users saw the similarity to what Martin Luther King, Jr. said in a 1965 interview in Playboy. They pointed out where the appropriation came from and ignoring it was not her own words.

In the Fox Business interview, Alveda King told host Lou Dobbs last Tuesday that Harris tried to make it more believable to coin it as "her uncle's remarks." She was caught red-handed in using someone else's words, and it was the great Martin Luther King to appear credible.

King added that Kamala Harris Plagiarized MLK Jr. and cannot compare herself to Martin Luther King, Jr., with an incomparable world view. She argues that she is using her uncle to affect a similarity that is non-existent. Using his analogies is dishonest when it is not her own. It is not sincere when it comes to letting people know where she stands.

One of Kamala's viewpoints is that abortion is permissible for up to nine months. King criticized that if you abort a baby and the baby survives, then kill the baby. She added her uncle is not like a plagiarizing Democrat. He served the public honestly. MLK never killed the public, even not agreeing to abortion. The argument is that Harris is not MLK, nor can she even be him.

She added that her uncle said injustice, where it exists, is a threat to justice. Alveda King reaffirmed that Harris is a pale comparison to the great man. Using the great civil rights leader as a tool to court those who ignore her. King pointed out she is misleading people intentionally.

After the story broke out, Harris's transition team was shut as clams, and the ex-VP did not say anything to Newsweek. Dr. Alveda King was contacted for further comment on the plagiarism of her uncle's words.

In his own words, Martin Luther King, Jr. said he saw a Black Girl about seven or eight, a white officer in Birmingham approached her during the protest.

He then asked what the young girl wanted, and she looked at him and said "fee-dom" in a 1965 interview. The civil rights leader said it sounded beautiful, and the memory was relevant.

In the Elle interview, Harris ignored plagiarism's criticisms and transformed them into her mothers' story.

Vice President Mike Pence alleged in the October debates that both Biden and Harris supported late-term abortion. But Harris nixed vocally supporting it. Then called the sex card on keeping abortion her decision.

