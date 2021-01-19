Before leaving and departing Delaware for the Inauguration Day in Washington, an emotional President-elect Joe Biden delivered an emotional paean on Tuesday in front of the crowd in his longtime home at Major Joseph R. "Beau" Biden III National Guard /Reserve Center in New Castle Airport, a place which was named after his late son.

Biden Delivers Emotional Message

The President-elect, Biden, who is scheduled to take office on Wednesday, choked up at the top of his brief remarks at the place named after his late son, the Delaware National Guard headquarters in New Castle after Biden's son 'Beau' died at the age of 46 in 2016.

While wiping tears from his eyes before praising his longtime home Delaware, Biden shared that it is kind of emotional for him as it is the state that loves everybody's children, and loved his Beau, and he so loved them right back.

Biden also emphasized that it is deeply personal for him that the next journey to Washington starts in Delaware, a place that has defined the very best of who Americans truly are.

He also reminded the people that they are experiencing dark times, but he also pointed out that there is always light, and that is what makes the state of Delaware so special as that is what the state taught him.

Since defeating the bid for the reelection of President Donald Trump, Biden largely been based near Wilmington, where his transition team was headquartered.

From the mentioned location, the president-elect together with his team has laid out a series of sweeping policy goals that mainly aim to defeat COVID-19 and to restore the health of their economy that was severely damaged by the global health crisis.

Moreover, President-elect Joe Biden is scheduled to deliver additional remarks later on Tuesday at the Lincoln Memorial wherein he will be honoring the coronavirus victims in a ceremony, as the virus has killed not less than 400,000 individuals across the United States.

According to CNBC, the ongoing pandemic and the United States Capitol siege on January 6 wherein protesters supporting President Donald Trump, breached the seat of Democracy, have prompted officials to make drastic changes days before the inauguration ceremony, which traditionally draws thousands of individuals to the NAtional MAll.

However, this time, swaths of the National mall have been closed to the public, and roughly 25,000 members of the National Guard have been deployed in the area.

At the end portion of his remarks in New Castle, Biden appeared overcome by his emotions again.

Biden also shared that James Joyce is said to have told a friend, that when it comes his time to pass when he dies, Dublin will be written on my heart, and after a pause, Biden said with his voice cracking that when he dies, Delaware will be written on his heart, Newsday reported.

Biden also stated that all of the people of Delaware have been there for him in the good and the bad, and they never walked away.

He also emphasized that he is even more proud while standing there, doing it from the Major Beau Biden facility, Nikkei Asia reported.

