A 72-year-old man from the state reportedly chose to be arrested and imprisoned to avoid another night outside, spent in the cold.

According to the prison inmate lookout at Sheriff's office, John Keown was booked into Vanderburgh County Jail at 1:45 a.m. on Sunday morning with his bond set at $500.

Based on a number of reports, the 72-year-old man is reportedly facing charges for criminal trespassing after refusing to leave a hospital in the town of Evansville in the middle of the night.

Moreover, on the information gathered by a local news station, Kweon shared that he was not feeling well so he went to the emergency room at a local hospital.

Since Kweon refused to leave the hospital, officers gave him the option of leaving the medical facility or being arrested, wherein he reportedly chose the latter.

In an interview by the local news agency from the county jail, the 72-year-old man who is not able to speak wrote on paper that he was feeling 'fine.'

Based on the footage, Kweon can be seen wearing a grey prison uniform while wearing a facemask.

On the other hand, when a reporter asked him where he lives, the 72-year-old man just shook his head, which indicates that he is homeless.

Keown also shared to the broadcaster that he chose to be arrested instead of spending the night outside, in the cold.

The Indiana Homeless Man also shared that he is a good man and has no idea what his future holds but that he will turn to prayer.

The executive director at Aurora, a non-profit that is working with homeless people in the community of Evansville, Zac Heronemus shared to the local news agency that many homeless individuals like Kweon chose to go to prison so they can get off the streets although this makes it that much harder to find a home when they leave, MSN reported.

Heronemus also shared that at times that when your backs up against the wall, any option out there, while you are experiencing homelessness, is a step up above being out on the streets and being out in the elements.

Executive director at United Caring Shelters, Jason Emmerson, also shared that a white flag which is issued when temperatures are particularly cold and means no one will be turned away had not been put in place the night when the Indiana Homeless Man was arrested.

Emmerson also added that there is a shelter that was at maximum capacity of 50 individuals but believes that they missed an opportunity to help someone after hearing what happened to Keown.

The incident comes as the coronavirus pandemic increased the welfare issues in the United States, including health risks among the homeless and fear of evictions and unemployment, Yahoo! News reported.

Based on statistics, a person's ability to secure employment is highly affected negatively by evictions. This also affects their health and could lead to further poverty in the family.

According to Newsweek, they have already reached out to the Vanderburgh Sheriff's Office and the Evansville Police Department for comments on the incident.

