Leaving the White House soon, Trump Signs a memo to delay Venezuelans' immediate deportation escaping Maduro's cruel socialist regime. Having the power to help these nationals, he chose to let those who qualify to stay in the US, not returned to the home country.

Venezuela is run by Socialist leader, dictator, Nicolás Maduro who forced these nationals to seek asylum in the US.

Trump Signs Memo

On Tuesday, President Donald Trump issued and approved the deferred orders to deport nationals considered illegal aliens in America. The South American country is experiencing oppression under a socialist regime that exacerbated an economic crisis, reported NTD.

The presidential memo gave instructions to the secretary of state and Homeland Security secretary to initiate all measures to defer all deportees from Venezuela. Included in the order's scope is an alien with no nationality from Venezuela and a list of exceptions that will apply.

Called the grant of a Deferred Enforced Departure, it will apply to those nationals who are presently residing in the United States. All recipients of the memo will legally allow them to live and seek occupations in the US.

According to the president, Nicolas Maduro and his autocratic government has suppressed democracy and freedom. He rules without concern for Venezuela's people, adding that force and fraud are practiced by his regime and has created a humanitarian crisis witnessed in recent times. Maduro, therefore, is an illegitimate leader who is not the choice of his people.

Like Maduro's regime, autocracies have never benefitted the Venezuelans, only those in government, especially those after socialism as a model. Trump Signs Memo as means to help those already in the US.

Venezuela was the world's focus when socialist leader Nicolas Maduro defied the law in early 2019 by not stepping down. Maduro stayed on despite calls to leave power by the international community.

Crisis in Venezuela

In the middle of January in 2019, Venezuela's duly elected National Assembly called Maduro an illegitimate president who should step down. Trump did not acknowledge the autocratic leader as legitimate because he cheated during elections; he is a fraud.

As far as the international community says, it is Juan Guaidó who should be the interim president. The socialist leader still clung to power despite the evidence that he cheated.

He became standoff with the two leaders; one legally voted and the other cheated using electronic means. Countries that were with Guaidó is the United States, the UK, Germany, and Australia. In contrast, Maduro got support from socialist and communist regimes, like China, North Korea, and Cuba, who had a poor record with human rights.

Venezuela is getting worse as the politics is so chaotic, with their tattered economy, and making it worse are food and medicine shortages.

One of the reasons why Trump chooses a humanitarian approach despite his critics' charges is all about people. If these Venezuelans were sent packing, then it is not right. Venezuela is a threat to them, and it warrants that Trump signs a memo to affect their deferment from deportation.

Already the Maduro regimes are sanctioned by the Trump administration. No one knows if the next administration will be as tough-Trump signs a memo to give those nationals in the US a chance.

