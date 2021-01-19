With the alleged intention of selling the device to Russian intelligence forces, United States officials announced in recent court papers that authorities are currently seeking to arrest a Pennsylvania woman who was accused as the person responsible and holder of Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi stolen laptop from her office during the Capitol siege on January 6.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation or the FBI is currently on the hunt for Riley June Williams, a woman from Harrisburg, Pennsylvania who investigators have linked to the events on Capitol Hill almost two weeks ago.

Based on the arrest warrant filed on Sunday night, a tipster called into the hotline of the FBI and shared to the authorities that he spotted her in videos from the Capitol siege.

The court papers also state that the tipster, who was not identified, mentioned that the friends of a Pennsylvania woman showed the person a video of Williams as the person behind House Nancy Pelosi's stolen laptop or hard drive from her office.

The warrant also states that the tipster stated that Williams intended to send the computer device to a colleague in Russia, who then planned to sell the device to SVR, which is assigned for espionage and intelligence activities outside the border of the Russian Federation.

The tipster also mentioned that the transfer of the computer device to Russia fell through for unknown reasons, and Williams still has the computer device or even had destroyed it.

As of the moment, the investigation regarding House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's stolen laptop is still ongoing.

According to Fox News, when they asked a spokesperson for Pelosi about the stolen technology on Monday, it did not respond to the request, but, Nancy Pelosi's deputy chief of staff, tweeted on January 8 and confirmed that a laptop was stolen in the speaker's office.

Moreover, the tipster identified Williams after being seen in video footage of a British news site, ITV News, wherein, the alleged the person responsible for Nancy Pelosi's stolen laptop was wearing a brown trench coat with a green top inside.

Also mentioned in the warrant, in the first two ITV News clips mentioned in the warrant, a woman who appears to be Williams can be heard in the footage repeated yelling 'upstairs, upstairs, upstairs, and she can also be seen physically directing other intruders to proceed up a staircase, NBC News reported.

After viewing the said video footage, investigators confirmed that the staircase leads to the office of Pelosi.

In the second clip of the news agency, the mother of Williams mentioned to a reporter that she recognized her daughter inside the United States Capitol Building and that her daughter had taken a sudden political interest involving President Donald Trump.

She shared with the reporter that Williams took off and she does not have any idea of the location of her daughter.

Investigators believed that Williams did not only changed her phone number but also deleted a number of social media accounts, Washington Post reported.

After allegedly traveling to D.C. with her father on January 6, Williams has separated from him during the day based on the warrant.

