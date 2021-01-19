Federal prosecutors will be allowed to carry concealed firearms as part of his commitment to law enforcement service. Trump wants these men and women to be adequately protected as they do their jobs.

The Capitol's current situation has prompted the president to sign a final order to give federal prosecutors more protection.

Last Monday, President Trump approved an executive order that will authorize federal prosecutors, judges, and law enforcement officers to legally carry a hidden firearm for protection, reported The Epoch Times.

In effect, the signed order will allow authorized individuals from law enforcement officers and federal prosecutors a legal right to arm themselves as part of their profession. The outgoing commander in chief asks congress to make laws that will include federal judges as well.

In the order, it is stated that all Judges, prosecutors, and law enforcement officers should not be exposed to danger when they serve the public. They should have adequate protection for themselves and their families. This is the general content of his order. The Trump administration is committed to priorities like preserving the rule of law, including protecting those who serve law and order in the country.

After the killing of 20-year-old Daniel Anderl, son of U.S. District Judge Esther Salas, and her husband, Mark Anderl. Daniel was shot in the chest several times and died from them. His mother was the target of the shooter, but he blocked the bullets to save his mom.

The FBI identified Roy Den Hollander as the main suspect for the attempted murder of Judge Salas. He was found dead, committing suicide in upstate New York. The order of Trump for concealed firearms may prevent such dastardly incidents.

Mentioned in the order is these judges, prosecutors, and law enforcement officers' are steadfast and keep focused despite their profession's dangers. These men and women inspire everyone in public service.

Earlier rules have sought to limit the legal carry of concealed weapons for this professional, who is at the mercy of the lawless at times. With this order before the end of the Trump administration, it hopes to allow them to legally carry a hidden firearm for protection.

Acting Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen is authorized to propose a regulation within 30 days from approval of the order. This gives most federal prosecutors the power to carry and own a firearm, but not to arrest. Part of the order is to train for handling of guns properly as one of the pre-requisites.

The Acting Attorney General is ordered to direct the Marshals Service Director to prioritize protecting federal judges and prosecutors. Another is to investigate and prosecute federal offenses against these professionals and family members, especially in Judge Salas with her son killed because of her work.

For extra protection, the Justice Department and the Department of Homeland Security is asked if all personal information about them is removed or minimized for their safety. Keeping judges, prosecutors, and law enforcement officers uncompromised while doing their jobs.

Judge Sala last August had pled for greater privacy after the killing of her son. She said the gunman knew everything about them and when to strike. Adding her dead son should be the last to die.

The last order of Trump allowing concealed firearms might be affected by the change on January 20, despite the dangers faced by law enforcement professionals and the judiciary.

