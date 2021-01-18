How can people hear the voices of the dead? Scientists are coming to terms with how and why only a few can.

'I hear dead people' If anyone is like that, then science might have an explanation.

To help understand the phenomena of spirit voices or from those departed yet still here,or the afterlife, when spirits reach out, human science may have found traits that determine it, reported Sciencealert.

Several findings have been uncovered by new studies that might cause individuals to hear dead voices. According to researchers, it is the following:

They tend to focus on the task at hand. As a child, one tends to hear unusual sounds. Another is getting caught up with "Hearing" things that are almost convincingly real. Most of these uncanny characteristics are found in self-described clairaudient mediums, not too many in a population.

According to scientists, such findings will help understand auditory hallucinations that happen if anyone has schizophrenia.

Experience of spiritualism like clairvoyance or clairaudience, having to hear and see something in the corporeal realm, is the opposite of spiritual form. These are seen as those of the afterlife coming back or stuck here on earth.

For anthropology, it is the study of religious, spiritual matters with scientists studying hallucinations created by a person. Human cultures are a combination of both one in the living world and the afterlife.

One way to understand what is happening is to know how an auditory experience seems to transform into something spiritual. Or hearing voices of the dead means a place in the psychiatric ward or straight to the looney bin (mental ward).

According to psychologist Peter Moseley of Northumbria University in the UK, he said Spiritualists describe weird auditory experiences that are positive, and it happens during childhood. This phase of spiritism is usually controllable too.

He added to know how these conditions develop is crucial to know about its opposite. It is the distress from hearing auditory input without any control. For some, it can be maddening hearing what seems to be the voices of the dead.

Psychologist Adam Powell of Durham University in the UK got and surveyed 65 clairaudient mediums (UK's Spiritualists' National Union), with 143 ordinary people. The goal is to differentiate those who can hear dead voices from people who cannot.

The results of the study

After the data gathering, it was 44.6 percent of the Spiritualists heard voices daily. About 79 percent said it is normal to hear dead people. A remaining 31.7 percent told researchers said voices were wherein their heads, with others voices that weren't in their heads.

Scientists document a high paranormal belief for Spiritualists. They did not care if others thought they are looney tunes. The rest do not care much about the supernatural. They like being normal.

Most Spiritualists hear their first spirit voice at 21.7 years, with a high level of absorption. They tune out external stimuli to hear voices better. More likely than anyone to hallucinate and not be bothered by it.

Based on these findings, hearing the voices of the dead is more likely, according to researchers.

