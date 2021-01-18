Using the 14th Amendment, section 3 needs Manchin to go along with all the DEMS. They want to use the Amendment to kick Republicans Josh Hawley and Ted Cruz out for contesting the electoral certificate in contested states.

The dissent of the two Republicans who contested the electoral college faces repercussions in privileges guaranteed by the Constitution of the United States.

But the DEMS are not all unanimous, and Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) is the only vote to use or misuse the 14th Amendment. He told PBS "Firing Line" that Congress must consider the 14th Section 3 as a means to expel Hawley and Cruz. DEMS wanted the two GOP members to desist, but both went ahead in objecting to Congress's electoral votes, reported The Daily Wire.

Manchin directed his statements at Sens. Josh Hawley (R-MO) and Ted Cruz (R-TX), who objected on January 6 to several states' results during the Joint Session. Before him, the position was taken by the Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY).

He discussed things on Firing, and he was asked to point black is the 14th applicable to the exercise of the honorable senators as part of constitutional rights. He added he considered it as a possible outcome, and Sen. Cruz must be expecting it.

Adding and emphasizing it is a consideration that should be weighed carefully. (Ted Cruz) knows that, and is easy to get along with, said the Democrat. Furthermore, his (Cruz) actions were not in our responsibilities or our privileges.

Also read: According to US Attorney, No Direct Evidence of Plot to Kidnap, Kill Lawmakers

According to the 14th Amendment, section 3 allows the expulsion of any members of the Upper and Lower house if they act in an insurrection or rebellion against the [United States]. Another is if they are guilty of giving aid or comfort to enemies, said Democrat Joe Manchin

If there is a two-thirds majority vote in both houses of Congress, the member is expelled. It will not be easy to do that. DEMS are trying to use the section not as intended nor the process recommended for its application.

DEMS attempted to accuse the GOP senators of inciting the incident on January 6, which is yet to be proven. Both senators were the first to stand in line to contest electoral votes in Arizona, Georgia, and Pennsylvania with electoral fraud. These states took votes away or added them to the declared winner.

The senators were one of the most receptive and believed in Trump's crusade to correct the widespread fraud in 2020. The DEMS alleges that their claims spurred the unrest, but there was more than them. They were singled out, and the DEMS were vocal about it.

DEMS forgot when Trump won over Hillary Clinton. The same things were done in elections in 2000, 2004, and 2016. But, they did not pull punches in the four years of the Trump presidency.

Immediately, the Speaker of the House, Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), mentioned the 14th a week ago but not keen to use it. Instead, she used it as a means to go after any lawmaker who, in the DEMS book, caused the incident-even suggesting to file criminal charges in a speech last Friday against them.

According to Alan Dershowitz's opinion in an Epoch Times article, any congressman or senator is immune to suit while in office.

If the Democrat Joe Manchin is convinced to use the 14th Amendment Section 3, this will be used against anyone who disagrees.

Related article: Harvard Professor Says Democrats Violated the Constitution Six Times During Impeachment Process

@ 2018 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.