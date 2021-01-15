Another 6.2-magnitude earthquake struck Sulawesi, Indonesia, and caused some deaths and damage to local infrastructure. Indonesia has been the focus of natural calamities that have been happening of late.

Indonesia once again has another natural calamity prevalent in places where the country is on the globe.

The tremblor happened in Sulawesi, Indonesia, an island that has seen its share of calamities caused by quakes. Last Friday, the tremblor measure 6.2 magnitude with about seven killed with hundreds injured. When panic ensued in the locality, many residents panic to avoid getting hurt, reported NTD.

According to the country's disaster mitigation agency, most of the civilians were able to flee danger. The tremblor damaged the building on the island.

Scientists say the epicenter of the 6.2 quake is about six kilometers northeast of Majene city. The exact depth is estimated at ten kilometers deep.

Its disaster mitigation agency had information on the casualties during the tragedy. There are four people dead; the circumstance of their demise has not been reported yet. A total of 673 civilians got hurt during the quake in the city of Majene.

In the province of Mamuju, three more died, with twenty more on the injured. A total of seven people died, as reported by agencies concerned.

Other reports from affected Mamuju, the Mamuju rescue agency, informed the press that a fallen hospital caused about twelve patients and hospital staff trapped in the rubble.

The force of the tremblor in Sulawesi Indonesia with the 6.2-Magnitude earthquake flattened and collapsed a local hospital. Search and rescue for the people trapped are underway, and authorities hope to find the trapped people in time.

In Mamuju, the rundown of building damage is a public health center and a military office by the shaking, said Raditya Jati, the National Disaster Mitigation Agency's spokesperson.

Several landslides were caused by the quake in three places and even blocked the main highway that linked the Mamuju to the Majene district. The official said that as of the report, data is collected in areas where the tremblor happened.

On Friday at 1 a.m. local time, the quake struck and damaged about 60 homes. Official added that civilians left homes as soon as the danger came.

Sources say the 6.2 magnitude tremor lasted seven seconds only, but a precautionary tsunami warning is not followed.

Witnesses posted an online video during the fearsome quake that showed civilians escaping possible harm. Many on motorcycles were seeking higher ground, probably in fear of a possible tsunami.

In one scene, were people trying to free a trapped youngster in the loose rubble, the rescuers were using their bare hands to clear it.

According to Sudirman Samual, other buildings damaged badly are two hotels, the governor's office, and a mall. He is a journalist based in Mamuju, north of the epicenter, noted Reuters.

Last Thursday, an earlier 5.9-magnitude quake hit the same district, but minor damage to some houses earlier.

Indonesia's disaster agency stated that the sequential tremblors in the past 24-hours caused three landslides and an electricity cut. Sulawesi in Indonesia lies on the Pacific 'Ring of Fire,' and the 6.2-Magnitude Earthquake will not last.

