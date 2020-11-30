Two volcanoes erupted on separate occasions, one is Mount Ili Lewotolok, and the other is White Island of New Zealand. These eruptions caused casualties on separate occasions as they erupted unexpectedly.

A waking-up Indonesian volcano is only one of the most recently active volcanoes in the Pacific Ring of Fire. One of the most volcanically active places on Earth is located in Asia.

The recent explosion of Mount Ili Lewotolok last Sunday in Indonesia has sent out a massive plume of smoke and ash for the last several years. A disaster agency reported this as an unexpected eruption. Many feared for their lives and went to safety, said MSN.

About 4,400 residents were evacuated from the vicinity of an ejected ash cloud that reached four kilometers (2.5 miles) into the sky. The resulting danger to planes in the airspace had a flight warning and a closed local airport.

In 2017, Mount Ili Lewotolok had its last recorded eruption.

The eruption of this Indonesian volcano had no reported death or injuries located in a Southeast Asian archipelago.

Despite the lack of magma flowing from it, a threat from volcanic ash spews from the volcanic crater in East Nusa Tenggara. Found in the southern end of Indonesia that had a warning for lava flows that might occur.

The announcement by the National Disaster Mitigation Agency spokesman Raditya Jati, quoting," "To minimize the health impact from volcanic ash, it is recommended that people wear a mask or other equipment to protect their eyes and skin."

A four-kilometer boundary no-go zone was in effect after the Sunday eruption. No flights were allowed, and planes could not go Wunopitu airport for the danger it will cause to jet engines. When volcanoes have eruptions, it is dangerous to aircraft.

As many as 130 volcanoes are active in this most volcanically active region in Asia; it is also known for earthquakes. In 2018, a volcano erupted and caused a tsunami that killed 400 casualties.

In some instances, some are not lucky enough to get away unscathed by a volcanic eruption. In 2019, 22 people died while visiting an active volcano.

White Island is also called a Maori name 'Whakaari' that is relatively active compared to Mount Ili Lewotolok. Found off New Zealand's coast and in North Island, which tourists and guides frequented until the December 2019 eruptions.

Sources report that New Zealand officials are filing against 13 parties negligent with health and safety requirements. If they weren't ignored, then the 22 tourists may not have been there in the eruption that killed them last 2019.

Last Monday, WorkSafe New Zealand, a workplace health and safety regulator, filed several cases against ten organizations and three individuals for their conduct. According to the body, the charges are that sparse attention to the health and safety was given to the workers and tourists are not enough.

White Island is a known active volcano that should have been factored in all visits. Offenders have to pay a fine of ($1.1 million) for the organizations; individuals will pay ($211,000) for what happened.

Phil Parkes, WorkSafe chief executive, said the eruption was unexpected, but the New Zealand volcano monitoring service GeoNet project an alert of a level 2 out of 5. That was not minded, and 22 died.

These two volcanoes, one with casualties; the other one, outlines the nature of the eruptions.

