More than 90,000 Americans would Die Due to COVID-19 in Next Three Weeks, CDC Forecast Shows

According to CDC's forecast, more than 90,000 Americans are projected to die from COVID-19 over the next three weeks.

US COVID-19 fatalities near to World War II Death toll

In the first two weeks of 2021, over 38,000 Americans died from coronavirus; another 92,000 are forecasted to pass.

In the next three weeks, the surge of COVID-19 deaths was forecasted by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The scary numbers were reflected by what the public health experts repeatedly warned, CNN reported.

The United States still faces challenging times, even with the help of ongoing COVID-19 vaccinations. In Los Angeles County, one in three residents became infected with the coronavirus since the pandemic began, as per the county officials' published data.

Across workplaces, schools, and daycare settings, outbreaks have increased, they said. The LA officials added that they "have not seen the effect of transmission in the period from Christmas to New Years," echoing other leaders' warnings.

Meanwhile, in Washington DC, COVID-19 cases have never been higher, while all attention turned to the nation's capital ahead of Inauguration Day. Up to date, Washington DC has an average of more than 320 daily new cases or a 38% jump from the previous week. Since the pandemic started, DC reported over 32,600 COVID-19 cases, and about 10% were added in 2021.

US tops 4,000 daily COVID-19 deaths for the second time

According to Johns Hopkins University, the US hit another one-day high in COVID-19 deaths at more than 4,300. The country's overall death toll jumped to 383,000. The projected deaths move near to the number of Americans killed during World War II with nearly 405,000 deaths, as per USA Today.

On Tuesday, the country recorded 4,327 deaths, with California and Arizona among the hardest-hit states. For 13 northern counties, California lifted a stay-at-home order as hospital conditions improved. However, most of the state's population is still under strict restrictions in the ongoing pandemic.

On Tuesday, California lifted the order in the Sacramento region as the state pushed through what Governor Gavin Newsom calls the "most intense surge" of the COVID-19.

Scientists predict that the mutation may decrease the efficacy of COVID-19 vaccines. Two months ago, the first mutation was spotted in South Africa and had spread to 12 other countries.

US death toll could rise by February 6

The CDC estimates the US COVID-19 fatalities to reach as high as 477,000 by the end of the week ending on February 6. Deaths rise by 16,000 to 29,600 in the coming weeks, the agency projects. But the CDC's estimate for the total death toll's high claims a much deadlier month of January.

According to Daily Mail via MSN, Wednesday was the third day in a row that daily COVID-19 deaths surpassed 4,000 in the country, based on the COVID Tracking Project data. Before this month, daily COVID-19 fatalities had never reached 4,000, and not even in spring when New York became the global epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic.

