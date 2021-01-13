As the league continues to review the videos that are circulating on social media of maskless Kyrie Irving which appears to be present at a family birthday party, there is no belief that Uncle Drew will return on the court this week suiting up for the Brooklyn Nets.

For the fourth straight game, the Brooklyn Nets guard was ruled out, as he was not able to suit up against Denver Nuggets, and based on a number of sources, at a minimum, Irving is also expected to miss the game on Wednesday against New York and Orlando, CBS Sports reported.

The absence of Irving has been attributed to personal reasons.

Based on the videos which started to circulate and widely shared Monday night, a smiling maskless Kyrie Irving is on the lens, dancing with his sister Asia on a confetti-covered floor and blowing out candles.

If the NBA will prove that the video is recent, the behavior displayed by Irving in the video could result in breaching of the coronavirus protocols of the league.

Based on the COVID-19 guidelines of the NBA, the league forbids a player from going to bars, clubs, and lounges as they are also banning those players who are attending social gatherings of more than 15 individuals.

According to ESPN, Sean Marks, the Brooklyn Nets general manager mentioned in his statement on Tuesday that they are aware of the video on social media wherein maskless Kyrie Irving is present in a family gathering, they are also reviewing the circumstances with the Nets guard and the NBA to determine compliance with health and safety protocols.

Read Also: Los Angeles Lakers Dismantle Houston Rockets, Tops West Standing

Marks also added that Kyrie will have an opportunity in addressing his absence when he is personally ready to do so.

During his media availability before the game on Tuesday, Nets head coach Steve nash shared that he had not seen the video in question and was not going to expand the statement of Marks.

When asked by the media if Kyrie will return at any time soon this season, Nash responded that he is sure about it.

Irving appeared as well on Tuesday night on a virtual fundraiser for Manhattan District Attorney candidate, Tahanie Aboushi.

The District Attorney candidate shared a photo from the event, which started at 7 p.m. ET, on social media.

The video displays Irving in one of the video boxes, as the Nets tipped off against the Denver Nuggets ay Barclays Center 30 minutes after the start time of the fundraiser.

The investigation into the videos of Irving at the family event comes during a turbulent week of the league, as the NBA currently reevaluates its COVID-19 health and safety rules.

The league has already postponed three games within the week due to positive cases or coronavirus and contact-tracing quarantines mounted.

On Tuesday, the league alongside WNBA made an announcement that they are tightening their coronavirus protocols, which includes a further limitation on the movement of the staff and the players during road trips, The Score reported.

Not only Irving has been investigated this season as James Harden is also on the list when a video of him partying without a mask also circulated online in December.

Related Article: NFL Legend Patriots Coach Belichick Turns Down Presidential Honor Following Capitol Riot

@ 2018 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.