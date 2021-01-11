A week before the President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration, an internal FBI memo is warning of plans for armed protests in all 50 state capitals.

FBI Warns of Possible Movements Ahead of Biden Inauguration

According to Fox News, a federal law enforcement source shared to them that an internal bureau memo is warning that the armed protests could be staged on the day or a day before or after Inauguration Day.

Based on the statement by the FBI that was shared with the news agency, they do not comment on specific intelligence products, however, they emphasized that they are supporting their partners at the state, local, and federal institutions in maintaining public safety in the communities that they served as well.

The FBI also added that their efforts are focusing on the identification, investigation, and disruption of the individuals that are triggering violence and engaging in criminal activities.

The bureau also mentioned that while they are doing the normal course of business, they are gathering information in identifying any potential threats and are sharing that information with their partners, Al Jazeera reported.

The FBI also stated that they are respecting the rights of individuals to peacefully exercise their First Amendment rights.

The focus is not on the peaceful protesters, but on those who threaten the safety of the bureau and its citizens with violence and destruction of property.

Based on the information gathered by Fox News, the memo came after they learned that the FBI has received more than 40,000 tips coming from digital media, which includes video and photos from the public regarding participants in the Capito riot last week.

Based on the sources, on Sunday the FBI visited extremists before the pro-Trump rally on January 6 and Capitol riot, which urged them not to travel to Washington D.C, ABC News reported.

At this point, it is still not clear whether how many extremists were contacted and how far in advance of January 6.

As members of the congress are attempting to certify the results of the presidential election in favor of President-elect Joe Biden, Pro-Trump protesters stormed the Capitol on January 6, which was sent the Congress into recess.

Earlier in the day, the president spoke in Washington at a rally to supporters, who later marched to the Capitol.

He also further pressured Vice President Mike Pence to act on his own to decertify the results of the election and send them back to the states for recertification.

Before the joint session of Congress began, Vice-President Pence shared that he did not believe that under the Constitution, that he had the authority to unilaterally accept or reject electoral votes.

While members of the House and Senate debated and raised objections to certain electoral votes, both chambers were forced to recess and evacuate their chambers as protesters breached the Capitol which sent in into lockdown for several hours.

The Washington D.C. police shared that the riot at the Capitol resulted in five deaths, which include a police officer of the Capitol and a woman who was shot inside the building, while not less than 70 individuals were arrested.

On the other hand, Steven Sund, the now-former U.S. Capitol Police chief reportedly requested his supervisors ahead of time for permission to request that the National Guard should be on standby if the situation spiraled out of control, however, it was denied.

The bureaus currently are getting ready for any possible situation that will be caused by the armed protests, but they are hoping as well that it will peaceful protests instead.

